In 1854, millers ground their first batch of flour at the Saint Vincent Gristmill, creating a facility that not only benefited the lay brothers but also surrounding farmers. Located along Beatty County Road in Unity, the mill has been used for centuries to store wheat and other grains grown on the Saint Vincent farm as well as by area farmers. Those farmers also were permitted to grind grains at the mill, making it a staple within the local community.

UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO