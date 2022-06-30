Ousted Dolton mayor fighting recall election results

DOLTON (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - After only being on the job for just one year, the embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard was voted out of office in Tuesday’s recall election. But, she’s not going anywhere just yet.

The Dolton village trustees, including Jason House, put the question to voters.

"We listened to the community. The community has asked us, 'What can we do?'" said House to CBS-2 . "They were uncomfortable with the lack of transparency. They were uncomfortable with the spending."

Henyard challenged the recall in court. A judge ruled in her favor before the election, but was overruled by the appellate court. It was decided the votes would be counted but for now, not certified.

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller says Henyard’s mayoral fate could go either way.

“What you have here is absolutely a legal roller coaster…They could say after they review it in September, ‘hey these votes count, this mayor is out office,’ or the alternative they could say, ‘hey listen, this wasn’t a valid election, this mayor is staying right where she’s at,’” Miller said.

Henyard said after the recall vote that her supporters were confused and decided not to vote in what she called “an illegal recall election.”

Now it goes back to court.

