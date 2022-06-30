ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, IL

Walgreens joins growing list of companies willing to pay for employees' abortion-related travel expenses

By Bob Conway
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHZs7_0gR1NAED00

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Walgreens is taking action following the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Deerfield-based drug store chain said it will reimburse many of its employees for travel expenses if they have to travel more than 50 miles for an abortion. The company already reimburses workers for travel expenses related to some out-of-state health care services and abortion will now be among those.

“Ensuring comprehensive access to both physical and mental health care, listening to our workforce to understand their needs, and prioritizing the health and well-being of our team members are core principles that drive how we operate and make decisions as an organization,” said company spokesman Jim Cohn said in a statement as reported by the Chicago Tribune .

Walgreens thus joins a growing list of companies that are now promising to pay for abortion-related travel expenses for employees. Bolingbrook-based Ulta Beauty and JP Morgan Chase are also on that list.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Chicago Public Schools to pay back $87 million in overpayments

(The Center Square) – Chicago Public Schools were given $87 million from the Illinois State Board of Education in error and now they owe that money back. The coding error in the system was made by a third party and resulted in overstated payments to Chicago Public Schools of $6.7 million in 2019, $17.9 million in 2020 and 2021, and $44.9 million in 2022 for a cumulative total of $87.5 million, according to an Illinois Auditor General report.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Minimum Wage Illinois: Chicago-Area Increases, Statewide Hike Months Away

When their next paycheck comes out, minimum wage workers will see a pay boost as a result of wage hikes, which took effect Friday in both Chicago and suburban Cook County. Chicago's minimum wage for non-tipped workers has gone up to $15.40 an hour for large businesses that employ 21 or more workers and $14.50 an hour for smaller businesses. Previously, the minimum wages were $15 and $14 an hour, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Maple & Ash Investors File Lawsuit Against Owners Who Are Already Suing Each Other

The Maple & Ash legal saga continues. In previous installments, co-owners David Pisor and Jim Lasky sued each other. Pisor filed a lawsuit against Lasky, alleging that Lasky locked him out of the corporate office and cut off his access to electronic reports after Pisor refused to sell Lasky his stake in the company. Lasky countersued, accusing Pisor of removing $265,000 from two company bank accounts and transferring them to his own private account. Now, nine outside investors are suing both Pisor and Lasky, Crain’s reports, claiming the pair took $3 million they invested in Maple & Ash and using it to fund other restaurants they own. Both Pisor and Lasky deny the accusations, so at least there’s one thing they can agree on. Meanwhile, their latest venture, the all-day Cafe Sophie, which opened in April, is temporarily closed to tend to maintenance issues, according to its website.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deerfield, IL
Business
City
Deerfield, IL
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Sale of Kohl’s department stores falls apart

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart, and a shaky retail environment, rising inflation and consumer anxiety are reportedly to blame. Kohl’s had been in talks with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#The Supreme Court#The Chicago Tribune#Ulta Beauty#Morgan Chase#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Durbin, Duckworth Announce Funding For Education Programs For Illinois Medical Professionals

A group of Illinois medical professionals are receiving two-point-four-million-dollars in funding for education programs. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the funding will go toward Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago’s Graduate Medical Education Program and Loyola University of Chicago’s Nurse Faculty Loan Program. Durbin said...
ILLINOIS STATE
Block Club Chicago

Legal Settlement Requires Chicago To Offer Translation Services To Parents Of Students With Disabilities

CHICAGO — It took Maggie Przytulinski seven years to get her younger brother, Mark, the help he needed in school. Przytulinski said Mark, who hasautism, Down syndrome, and is non-verbal, had an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, a legally binding document that outlines the services for students with disabilities. It requires multiple meetings every year and a significant amount of legal paperwork.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Walgreens
WBBM News Radio

Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford calls for better support of those with criminal history

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Ahead of the Fourth of July, Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford celebrated what he hopes will be independence day for more people with criminal histories. Ford participated in a rally Sunday outside of Cook County Jail, where he joined advocates and previously incarcerated individuals to talk about how recidivism — the tendency of a criminal to reoffend — can be reduced.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

(The Center Square) – A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy