Walgreens joins growing list of companies willing to pay for employees' abortion-related travel expenses

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Walgreens is taking action following the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Deerfield-based drug store chain said it will reimburse many of its employees for travel expenses if they have to travel more than 50 miles for an abortion. The company already reimburses workers for travel expenses related to some out-of-state health care services and abortion will now be among those.

“Ensuring comprehensive access to both physical and mental health care, listening to our workforce to understand their needs, and prioritizing the health and well-being of our team members are core principles that drive how we operate and make decisions as an organization,” said company spokesman Jim Cohn said in a statement as reported by the Chicago Tribune .

Walgreens thus joins a growing list of companies that are now promising to pay for abortion-related travel expenses for employees. Bolingbrook-based Ulta Beauty and JP Morgan Chase are also on that list.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram