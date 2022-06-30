ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Additional families able to qualify for Lead Safe and Healthy Homes Program

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZtGM_0gR1Mp0r00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Each year HUD determines income limits for HUD-funded grants. This year, the limits went up which allows for more families to qualify for our program.

In addition to making homes lead-safe, the City of Pocatello has up to $5,000 in HUD grants to make lead homes healthier.  The Lead Safe and Healthy Homes team purchases HEPA Vacuums, fire extinguishers, fire alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, banisters, safe cleaning supplies, and educates families on national healthy homes standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09y4jT_0gR1Mp0r00

TOXIC LEAD may be lurking in your home.

Did you know that out of the 22,000+ housing units in Pocatello, over 11,000 homes were built before 1978 and may contain toxic, lead-based paint? If not tested for and removed, lead paint can lead to serious health issues. We can help make repairs to your home to make it lead safe for you and your family.

The City of Pocatello Lead Safe and Healthy Homes Program will be at the HACP Community Celebration July 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 711 N. 6 th Ave. in Pocatello to share information about the grant program.

To learn more and see if you qualify visit pocatello.us/801/Lead-Safe-Healthy-Homes.

The post Additional families able to qualify for Lead Safe and Healthy Homes Program appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Government
eastidahonews.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The 29th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is now just two days away. Organizers are preparing for 200,000 people to attend the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest at Snake River Landing and the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. Fireworks are happening in other communities...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Local cowboy injured during Ranch Rodeo

BLACKFOOT -- A Blackfoot cowboy was seriously injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. In response to a post on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page, Cole Lewis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Lead Paint#Healthy Homes Program#Hepa Vacuums#Local News 8
eastidahonews.com

Two-vehicle collision in Fremont County sends 3 to hospital

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3 around 6:15 p.m. It happened in the westbound lane of U.S. 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County. A 61-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry. She stopped on...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
eastidahonews.com

Attorney for Dylan Rounds’ parents sends private investigator cease-and-desist letter

IDAHO FALLS — The family of a missing man from eastern Idaho is demanding a private investigator stop his involvement in the search for their son. Dylan Rounds, 19, vanished over a month ago while farming in the rural town of Lucin near the Utah/Nevada border. He last spoke with his grandmother on May 28. Since then, nobody has heard from him, and other than a pair of Rounds’ boots on the property, there has been no sign of him anywhere.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three injured when car and semi collide on East Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. westbound on US Highway 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County. A 61-year-old female, from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry, stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395, and had two passengers, a 35-year-old female from Lithia, Florida, and a 29-year-old female from Brandon, Florida. A 49-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck westbound. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
pocatello.us

PARADE MAP: Pocatello's Annual 2022 Independence Day Parade

Pocatello's Annual 2022 Independence Day Parade is almost HERE. LOOK for the City of Pocatello trolley, where we will be passing out candy! The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 4, in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Thank you Historic Downtown Pocatello!
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Girl rescued from East Idaho backcountry after suffering accidental gunshot wound

A teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir early Saturday evening, authorities said. The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along the lower Palisades Lake which is north of Palisades Reservoir. The area where the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy