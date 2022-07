JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is speaking out against the recent uptick in drive-by shootings and proposing solutions to deter potential offenders. Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposes that cars used to commit drive-by shootings should be confiscated and become property of the City of Jackson. This is part of many efforts to decrease the […]

JACKSON, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO