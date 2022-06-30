Manitowoc and Random Lake Cadets Among Graduates of State Patrol Academy

Woman Killed in I43 Crash near Manitowoc Saturday dr News 07-04-22. A 47 year old Illinois woman has died in a one vehicle crash in Manitowoc County over the weekend. Sheriff Dan Hartwig said in a news release that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on I-43, near Carstens Lake Road in the Town of Newton late Saturday afternoon when a rear tire came off the unit. The 18-year female driver, also from Illinois, lost control causing the 2011 Jeep Wrangler to leave the interstate, enter the median and overturn. The 47 year old victim was thrown from the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by EMS personnel. The driver was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO