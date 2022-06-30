ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc and Random Lake Cadets Among Graduates of State Patrol Academy

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo area residents are among the newest cadets who will be graduating from the State Patrol Academy today (June 30th)....

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan PD asks for patience as thousands expected at lakefront

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Collaborative Spirit Prompts Development of the new University Foundation at UW Green Bay – Manitowoc

The University Foundation-Manitowoc Inc., formerly known as the UW-Manitowoc Foundation, a philanthropic society of individuals dedicated to supporting public higher education in Manitowoc County, is combining forces with the UW-Green Bay Foundation to create efficiencies and eliminate duplication of fiduciary duties. The two groups determined that the focus needs to be on growing the number of college degree earners in the region to retain and attract employers in today’s fast-paced changing economy. The college degree attainment rate in the region is 26% compared to 33% nationally.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Manitowoc, WI
Government
City
Random Lake, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Woman Killed In I43 Crash Near Manitowoc Saturday

Woman Killed in I43 Crash near Manitowoc Saturday dr News 07-04-22. A 47 year old Illinois woman has died in a one vehicle crash in Manitowoc County over the weekend. Sheriff Dan Hartwig said in a news release that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on I-43, near Carstens Lake Road in the Town of Newton late Saturday afternoon when a rear tire came off the unit. The 18-year female driver, also from Illinois, lost control causing the 2011 Jeep Wrangler to leave the interstate, enter the median and overturn. The 47 year old victim was thrown from the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by EMS personnel. The driver was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Brown County Parks and Rec Announced Youth Waterfowl Day Activities

The Brown County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that Saturday, August 6th will be Youth Waterfowl Day. The event, which will be held at the L.H. Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, will feature many different demonstrations, including shows on field and water hunting, dog training, and waterfowl identification, and duck and goose calling.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th drinking and boating crackdown: 'Operation Dry Water'

MILWAUKEE - As some people hit the water over Fourth of July weekend, they won't be alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for Wisconsin waterways, but the American Boating Association said, nationwide, it's also one of the deadliest. "You’re not driving on a road where there’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know everyone out there wants to see some fireworks this weekend, but you may not know where they are or even what day. Don’t worry. We have you covered. Festival Foods is hosting shows all around Northeast Wisconsin. Here are just a few...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Random Lake Cadets#The State Patrol Academy
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

22-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on UW-Green Bay campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay officials report a 22-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash Friday after 10:30 pm. on campus. The man was a Green Bay resident, but was not a student. Campus police were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Dr. and...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
seehafernews.com

Armed Suicidal Suspect Arrested in Manitowoc Sunday

Manitowoc police officers were called shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday (Sunday) to the 1200 block of S. 17th Street for the report of a suicidal man, who was armed with a handgun inside his garage. While enroute to the scene, officers were told the suspect was discharging his handgun in...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: I-43 lanes reopen after Manitowoc Co. crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 have reopened following a Saturday afternoon crash. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all north and southbound lanes on I-43 in Manitowoc County are once again open for travel. Original Story: Crash closes lanes on I-43 in Manitowoc Co.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Multiple mobile homes ravaged by fire near Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Multiple homes were ravaged by fire in the Hickory Haven mobile home park outside Union Grove Saturday night, on July 2, which Racine County Sheriffs Deputies said was started by someone grilling in a garage, leaving multiple people without a home. Deputies said that...
UNION GROVE, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/3/22 Three Accidents Reported On Interstate 41 In FDL County

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office dealt with three traffic crashes in the Town of Eldorado late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first call at 10:40 pm was for an overturned semi on Interstate 41 near Townline Road. It had rear-ended a tree service truck. The semi-tractor spilled diesel fuel and debris on the highway due to the collision. Two secondary accidents occurred due to the debris. No one was hurt in the secondary crashes and the tree service truck driver suffered only minor injuries. At 12:11 am a Town of Eldorado Fire truck was struck by a southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. No firefighters were struck they were out clearing the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the fire truck a 49-year-old Brookfield area man was not injured. He was arrested for OWI first offense and recklessly endangering safety.
ELDORADO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Co. S.W.A.T responds to incident involving armed man

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County S.W.A.T team was called to a Manitowoc home on Sunday after an armed man allegedly began shooting rounds on the front lawn of the home. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy