ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Investigation into TikTok looks at impacts on youth mental health

By Chloe Nordquist
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cq8le_0gR1JZBy00

A group of attorneys general from across the country have investigated if the app TikTok violates state consumer protection laws.

“I think as parents, we need to be careful about what we show our children,” Mandi Kimball said.

As a parent of two kids, Kimball constantly evaluates how her kids use technology and social media apps.

“The number one rule is let me know if you're on social media,” Kimball said, "so that I can make sure we’re friends and I can help follow.”

She sees how social media apps like TikTok can impact young people.

“It’s really concerning how it encourages certain behavior,” Kimball said.

TikTok has been in the spotlight recently as attorneys general from at least eight states launched an investigation into whether the app violates consumer protection laws.

The video-focused app isn’t the only one to come under fire. Last year, an investigation into Instagram looked at the harms among young people of extended engagement.

“There's a lot of belief that it’s an addiction. It does not fit the addiction model very well. It better fits binge eating disorder in the sense that its overuse of a necessary resource,” Dr. Michael Rich, founding director of the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital, said.

The lab looks at the effects of screens on kids’ lives. He believes social media – especially Tik Tok’s algorithm – wasn’t made with kids' best interests.

“Really, the algorithm is built for selling things, advertising things. In the context of health, it can actually be selling poor health or poor beliefs about health,” Rich said.

Some child safety advocates say TikTok’s algorithms can inadvertently promote topics like self-harm and eating disorders to young users. While many social media apps use algorithms to encourage participation, Rich said TikTok videos don’t always present the safest information. The National Association of Attorneys General alleges TikTok is not offering proper parental controls on the platform.

“Social media is financially incentivized,” Kimball said.

For kids, this can be incredibly impactful.

“They are at a stage in their life where they are still developing their identities,” Rich said. “They’re still a decade or more away from fully developing executive function like impulse control.”

The algorithm TikTok uses is often in the spotlight. Rich said we need to think about what this screen time is doing to kids on a more significant level.

“We are still caught up in the, if only we can stop this, everything will be OK. So, it's been a process like whack a mole where we’re trying to fix TikTok one day and fix Facebook the next day,” Rich said. “Rather than saying how can we interface effectively and in healthy ways with the screens that are in our lives.”

He said the goal is self-regulation and harnessing the engagement for good. Licensed family therapist Mariam Wahby said there are some steps parents can take to help, too.

“Similar to dessert maybe, or anything else that we think doesn't totally serve them, we put limits. We teach about it and give them a lot of education on balance,” Wahby said. “A tough pill for parents to swallow sometimes is being a good model of that.”

For parents like Kimball, she focuses on handling apps responsibly. Her 13-year-old son makes his own decisions.

“Truly, he doesn't want TikTok because he sees the influence it can have on his friends, and that's telling,” she said.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Why we should be looking at mental health under the social model of disability

I discovered I was neurodivergent as an adult. Prior to this, I spent most of my life being told I wasn’t trying or listening hard enough. I was making annoying silly mistakes in every aspect of my life, or sticking my foot in it because I missed some important social cue, and that it was all my fault thanks to a lack of willpower. It was like I was treading water, my head barely above the surface, while everyone else swam off leaving me behind. Of course, I internalised this – not once did I think perhaps that there was nothing wrong with me and in fact blame should lie with the world around me who didn’t know how to accommodate a mind like mine.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Advertising#The Digital Wellness Lab
Daily Mail

Principal accused of trying to fire white teachers because of their race created school of 'insanity' plagued with low-quality education and 'dangerous' fighting, say students

A Washington Heights principal accused of wanting to oust white staffers reportedly created a learning environment plagued by 'utter disorganization and insanity.'. Students attending New York City's High School for Law and Public Service claim their lives have become 'miserable' under the leadership of Principal Paula Lev. They also allege...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

Addressing the New Loneliness

Pandemic measures to slow the spread have decreased infection but increased feelings of loneliness and social isolation. Social restrictions such as physical distancing have been identified as potential risk factors for loneliness. Social disconnection can profoundly impact individual health, both mentally and physically. With social restrictions lifted, families are reuniting,...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
Gillian May

The Key to Alcohol Addiction Recovery May Be Neuroplasticity

I am six and half years sober from alcohol addiction. It was no easy feat to quit drinking, but through a combination of therapy and changing up my habits, I succeeded. I drank for over 25 years, which is a fairly long time. No doubt, my drinking habit was entrenched in my nervous system, which made recovery more difficult.
Medical News Today

ADHD and overeating: Is there a link?

A growing body of research associates ADHD with eating disorders that involve overeating. There is also scientific evidence to support a link between ADHD and obesity. Eating disorders associated with overeating include bulimia nervosa, known as bulimia, and binge eating disorder. Both of these conditions involve eating large amounts of food in a short period. They can severely affect a person’s mental and physical health.
HEALTH
WebMD

Navigating the School System When Your Child Has ADHD

A student with ADHD faces many struggles in school. Lack of focus and organization, struggling to stay attentive and engaged, lack of impulse control, boredom, and the need for movement may all be real hardships for a student with ADHD. We’ve all known a child who seemed to be in any other world than the classroom or who was known as the kid who talked all the time or couldn’t stay in their seat while the teacher was speaking. Imagine being that child. Imagine hearing the same things all the time:
KIDS
Refinery29

I Have A Chronic Illness But Online I’m Accused Of Faking It

In the age of information, misinformation and all the grey areas that lie in between, what chronic illness looks like is being shaped before our very eyes. Especially on TikTok where, staggeringly, #chronicillness has accumulated 4.9 billion views. For some people with hard-to-diagnose conditions like fibromyalgia, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

What to Know About the Link Between ADHD and Suicide

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition characterized by periods of inattention as well as hyperactivity and impulsive behaviors. It’s often diagnosed when you’re young but can persist into your teenage and adult years. ADHD can impact many parts of your life, such as social interactions and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

How To Overcome Post-Pandemic Cave Syndrome

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been in full swing for more than two years, many people are fearful of returning to the "real world." Between vaccinations, mask-wearing, and social distancing, families made new decisions for an unfamiliar reality. More than a year after the pandemic began, many Americans started to fall into what some psychologists are calling "cave syndrome." According to Berkeley Public Health, post-pandemic cave syndrome is the fear of returning to society following the pandemic. Whether a person is returning to the classroom, office, or another once-familiar place, feelings of cave syndrome can range from concerned to downright terrified.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Invisible disabilities: How an autism diagnosis changed my life

What's it like living with an invisible disability in London? In the UK one in 100 people are on the autism spectrum and there are around 700,000 autistic adults and children. (Source: National Autistic Society) Barrington Campbell received an autism diagnosis at 30 years old. He said he had struggles...
MENTAL HEALTH
qhubonews.com

Educational: Emotional Reprogramming – it is important to our health

How we think affects how we behave. Our bad habits and behaviors are linked to our thinking patterns and our emotional wellbeing. Overindulgent habits such as alcohol, nicotine, laziness, overeating, habitual lying and negative attitude are all expressions of our emotional status. Stress and anxiety is often worn on the sleeve manifest as our behaviors.
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

How to Recognize the Signs That Your Child is Developing an Eating Disorder

Click here to read the full article. Approximately 29 million people in the United States have an eating disorder. Those 29 million people span all ages, ethnicities, body shapes, sizes, races, and sexual orientations. No one is truly immune to eating disorders — not even kids. As a parent of two tweens, that’s hard to hear. I want to believe my kids were born with a special protective bubble around them that protects them from all the things, including eating disorders. Unfortunately, I know that just because I want to believe something, that doesn’t make it true. The reality is, we can’t...
KIDS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy