Leon County judge rules Florida’s 15-week abortion law unconstitutional

TALLAHASSEE – Florida’s new ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy was ruled unconstitutional Thursday by a judge – a day before it is set to go into effect.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled that the restriction clashes with an earlier state Supreme Court ruling, which concluded that abortion is protected by the Florida constitution’s right to privacy.

“Women have a privacy right under the state constitution,” said Cooper, who agreed to issue a temporary injunction, but not fast enough to prevent the 15-week standard from becoming law Friday. Current state law allows most abortions within 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Cooper issued his ruling from the bench, at the end of a two-day hearing. A full written order is expected in the coming days.

The 15-week law also will remain in place once Attorney General Ashley Moody files an anticipated appeal to that injunction order.

“If Floridians are concerned about their ability to access abortion care ... I would encourage them to reach out to their local providers and find out their options,” said Whitney White, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, who represented Planned Parenthood affiliates in Florida and other plaintiffs in the case.

Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved the 15-week standard earlier this year and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure in April.

Planned Parenthood affiliates in Florida and allied organizations sued this month to block the law, approved by the Legislature as HB 5. Their attorneys argued that affiliates and their patients would be irreparably harmed by the change.

“There’s no dispute that plaintiffs currently offer abortions after 15 weeks and that they’d be forced to stop that under coercion of the threatened criminal and licensing penalties that HB 5 carries,” White told Cooper during Friday’s hearing.

Under the law, violators could face up to five years in prison. Physicians and other medical professionals could lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for each violation.

During earlier testimony, Dr. Shelly Tien of Jacksonville, said, “Abortion is a very common procedure. It’s a very safe procedure.”

Tien, among the plaintiffs in the case, is a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who performs abortions with Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida. She also travels around the country to provide abortions in regions with limited access.

State defends law

Attorneys for the state had argued that the stricter standard would be safer for women by forcing more to seek earlier abortions. Testimony relying on state records showed that a significant majority of abortions – 96.4% – in 2019 in Florida occurred before the thirteenth week of pregnancy.

A Florida Atlantic University poll in May found that 67% of Floridians think abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

But the state presented witnesses who argued that the tighter restriction also would prevent fetal pain and conscious suffering, which they claimed was present in fetuses. The state’s witnesses were University of Utah neurobiologist Maureen Condic and Dr. Ingrid Skop, director of medical affairs at the anti-abortion Charlotte Lozier Institute.

Deputy Attorney General James Percival urged Cooper on Thursday not to block the law, saying that if any such pain existed, “erring on the side of caution is something the court should do.”

But Percival also argued, “Some women will simply schedule their abortions earlier, resulting in a procedure with a lower complication rate.”

Law gains new focus

A DeSantis spokesman criticized Cooper’s ruling, and also the Supreme Court decision that it was built on.

“We know that the pro-life HB 5 will ultimately withstand all legal challenges,” said Bryan Griffin, a deputy press secretary. “The Florida Supreme Court previously misinterpreted Florida’s right to privacy as including a right to an abortion, and we reject this interpretation. The Florida Constitution does not include – and has never included – a right to kill an innocent unborn child.”

He added, “We will appeal today’s ruling and ask the Florida Supreme Court to reverse its existing precedent regarding Florida’s right to privacy. The struggle for life is not over.”

Florida’s new abortion law has gained heightened attention since the U.S. Supreme Court last Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, stripping away federal constitutional protections for abortion and potentially leading to abortion bans in half the states.

In their 6-3 ruling, justices upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion limit, which is identical to the new Florida measure.

But Florida’s constitutional right to privacy, approved overwhelmingly by voters in 1980, adds certain safeguards that Planned Parenthood and others argue should halt the new 15-week ban.

The privacy right states “every natural person has the right to be let alone and free from governmental intrusion.” In its precedent-setting, 1989 “T.W.” ruling, the state Supreme Court overturned a parental consent law for minors seeking abortion, saying it violated that privacy right.

But the current, seven-member state Supreme Court, including three DeSantis appointees – and a fourth to be named in coming days to replace retiring Justice Alan Lawson – is viewed as conservative and potentially poised to reinterpret the privacy right.

Abortion rights advocates, though, have been wary of the potential for this change. Even two years ago, they chose not to challenge a new parental consent law signed into law by the governor, fearing it could lead justices to determine the privacy right no longer applied to abortion.

After Thursday’s ruling, many remain guarded, acknowledging it could be only a momentary victory.

“While this is only a first step in fighting this dangerous abortion ban, we are grateful this court recognized that it is an unconstitutional intrusion on our patients’ and providers’ medical decisions,” said Stephanie Fraim, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.”

What’s coming next?

DeSantis and Republican leaders in the Legislature haven’t spoken about what could happen next in Florida, now that federal justices have given states authority to enact event stricter abortion laws, or outright bans.

A separate lawsuit also has been filed in Leon County Circuit Court by a South Florida synagogue, L’Dor-Va-Dor, that alleges the 15-week restriction violates religious freedom.

DeSantis in his comments following the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade said his focus is on defending the state’s new restriction “against state court challenges,” hinting he is not eager to call lawmakers back into special session to enact tougher limits.

Abortion opponents in Florida say they expect DeSantis to propose tighter restrictions on the procedure after the November elections.

John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council, said he sees as a possibility the governor proposing a six-week ban on abortions, similar to the so-called fetal heartbeat law which Georgia is now trying to put in place.

The political implications of the ruling heading toward this fall’s elections also emerged quickly. Democrat Charlie Crist, who is vying with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for their party’s nomination to challenge DeSantis for governor, hailed Copper’s decision.

“Today is an important victory for freedom across the Sunshine State and Florida’s constitutional right to privacy,” Crist said. “The reproductive freedoms of Florida’s women stood strong in the face of Gov. DeSantis’s ongoing attempts to strip away their right to make decisions over their bodies.”

Fried also weighed in.

“This is a small piece of good news, a sign of legal sanity amid a larger ocean of ill-conceived legal opinions handed down from America’s highest court,” Fried said. “DeSantis and the authoritarian Republican legislature deserve this rebuke.”

But Andrew Shirvell, founder and executive director of Florida Voice for the Unborn, blasted the ruling.

“I remain confident that Judge Cooper’s ruling today will be overturned on appeal sooner rather than later, given that the text of the Florida Constitution – including the privacy amendment that was added in 1980 – does not mention anything about abortion at all,” Shirvell said.

“In the meantime, however, Judge Cooper’s ruling today will lead to the unjust deaths of countless preborn babies in Florida,” he added.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to clarify that Florida’s new 15-week abortion would still go into effect on Friday because the judge’s written opinion to block its implementation would not be filed until Tuesday.

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County judge rules Florida’s 15-week abortion law unconstitutional