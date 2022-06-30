ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Perjury Allegations STILL Ongoing In Australia Following 2015 Dog Smuggling Incident

By Alexandra Stone
 4 days ago
Weeks after losing her bombshell defamation case against estranged ex-husband Johnny Depp over her famed 2018 op-ed, Amber Heard is facing allegations in Australia.

It was revealed last October that the Aquaman star was under investigation by Australian authorities on potential perjury charges in connection with a 2015 incident in which the Australian government claims she illegally smuggled her two terriers into the country.

Now, a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment again confirmed she is still being investigated for potentially lying to the government to avoid jail time or other repercussions.

"The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (department) is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia," they told ET on Tuesday, June 28.

Heard initially told authorities she was "sleep deprived" and thought her staff completed all the necessary paperwork to travel with her dogs. Appearing to make amends for the issue, she delivered a public apology and paid a relatively small fine equivalent to $7,650 USD.

However, after Depp's estate manager, Kevin Murphy, alleged she was fully aware that what she was doing was not allowed, Heard was once again brought under investigation. "I also explained to Ms. Heard several times the fact that trying to take the dogs into Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very harsh penalties including euthanizing the dogs," Murphy said in a statement.

AMBER HEARD INKS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR DEAL TO RELEASE REVENGE TELL-ALL BOOK — BUT SHE'LL BE 'HIT WITH ANOTHER DEFAMATION SUIT & END UP RIGHT BACK IN COURT'

The estate manager further claimed that when he told the Zombieland actress he was "extremely uncomfortable" with the situation, it was "very apparent" she was threatening his job security in order to bully him into dropping the issue. "Because of this I felt extreme pressure to cooperate, despite knowing this would involve being untruthful," Murphy added.

"The department is seeking to obtain witness statements," Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment told E! News last October, "and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuance of the matter."

