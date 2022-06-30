ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Secretary of State offices to close for Independence Day

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 4 days ago

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, July 2, and will reopen for business on Tuesday, July 5.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, July 4, and reopen for business on Tuesday, July 5.
As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to July 31. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers, or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

