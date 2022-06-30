ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Alex Fischetti

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life. (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a...

hamlethub.com

Ridgefield celebrates July 4th: ring your bells, head to Keeler Tavern for official reading of the Declaration of Independence

Today, we celebrate the birth of American independence. The Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Celebrate July 4th at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC)!. This is a beloved annual community event is a wonderful way to celebrate Independence Day and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury Palace announces raffle prize winners

WATERBURY On Monday, June 27 the Palace Theater held the drawing for its annual raffle June 27. Launched in January 2022 to support the non-profit performing arts center’s annual fund campaign, the initiative raised $21,925 and was led by the theater’s Board of Directors, Development Committee, and a group of dedicated volunteers.
WATERBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

The Enchanted Nutcracker Premier: Calling all Dancers for Summer Workshop

Calling all dancers! Registration is now open for the Enchanted Garden’s 20th annual Nutcracker winter performance. Choreographed and directed by Brenda Froehlich, “The Enchanted Nutcracker” is a spirited modern adaptation of this classic ballet. This will be the premier of Ms. Froehlich’s Nutcracker in Ridgefield. She developed the production over the past two decades while serving as owner and creative director of Wilton Dance Studio.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Celebrity Chefs to Headline ‘Hey Stamford! Food Festival’ in August

The Hey Stamford! Food Festival welcomes renowned celebrity chefs and restaurateurs Todd English and Aaron May as the special culinary guests of this year’s festival. The featival returns to Mill River Park for T two big weekends in 2022: August 11-14 & 18-21. Now in its fifth year, the...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

SheWorks and Thrown Stone: Career Readiness for Women

Today’s blog focuses on the stories of two amazing women, Shamare Holmes and Wiktoria, a Thrown Stone intern, who are using their passions to carve space for others — and to follow their own dreams. Shamare serves as the Program Director for Live Girl, a New Canaan, CT...
NEW CANAAN, CT
PET OF THE WEEK: Boots

PET OF THE WEEK: Boots

This week, we have a tuxedo kitty that was abandoned when his owner moved. So he’s struggling to make sense of everything that is new in his world. *I would like to live with cat savvy children. *I would like to be the only pet so I can get...
NEWINGTON, CT
wrif.com

A School Janitor Casually Sings “Don’t Stop Believin'”, and Kills It

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 08: A custodian cleans the school cafeteria between groups of students at lunchtime on the first day of school at Stamford High School on September 08, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. To ensure social distancing, school administrators removed lunch tables and replaced them with individual desks. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many school districts nationwide delayed the first day of school until after the Labor Day weekend. Stamford Public Schools started the semester with a hybrid model, which includes in-class learning every other day. Many families, however, chose the distance learning option due to fears of COVID-19 transmission between students. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blackie’s Hot Dogs in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - July fourth is right around the corner and for many of that means family, fireworks, and hot dogs. There may not be a better place to grab a few hot dogs this weekend than an iconic restaurant in Cheshire, Blackie’s. The legendary Cheshire restaurant first...
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Multiple state parks closed due to filled capacity

(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot. Parks that are currently closed include: Gardner Lake State Park in Salem. Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam. Bigelow Hollow […]
SALEM, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: 4th of July weekend events

(WFSB) - It’s the start to a new month and a long holiday weekend all in one. Summertime fun is heating up and there are lots of things to do in our state to celebrate. Children 18 & under (and one accompanying adult) Must be CT residents. Check with...
HAMDEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Stew Leonard’s begins renovation work

NORWALK, Conn. — Removal of the bright orange Stew Leonard’s sign began Friday morning at the famous Westport Avenue store as preparations began for a major renovation of the building. When it’s done, shoppers won’t be walking through tented areas to get into the store; instead, the “hoe...
NORWALK, CT

