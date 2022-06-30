What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Alex Fischetti

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 08: A custodian cleans the school cafeteria between groups of students at lunchtime on the first day of school at Stamford High School on September 08, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. To ensure social distancing, school administrators removed lunch tables and replaced them with individual desks. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many school districts nationwide delayed the first day of school until after the Labor Day weekend. Stamford Public Schools started the semester with a hybrid model, which includes in-class learning every other day. Many families, however, chose the distance learning option due to fears of COVID-19 transmission between students. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

STAMFORD, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO