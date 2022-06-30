What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Alex Fischetti
hamlethub.com
4 days ago
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life. (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a...
The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) was the place to be on this glorious 4th of July! Not a cloud in the sky, a warm breeze, and sounds of children's laughter were reminders that we are truly fortunate to live in America and Ridgefield, Connecticut. KTM&HC’s annual July...
Today, we celebrate the birth of American independence. The Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Celebrate July 4th at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC)!. This is a beloved annual community event is a wonderful way to celebrate Independence Day and...
Behold the Edible Couture strawberry shortcake cheesecake cupcake. The strawberry crumble festive with summer. The frolicking dollop of cream cheese frosting. The luscious strawberry slice on top. It’s positively gleeful. “This is the frosting that everybody loves,” said Edible Couture owner Tisha Hudson, over the whir of the electric...
WATERBURY On Monday, June 27 the Palace Theater held the drawing for its annual raffle June 27. Launched in January 2022 to support the non-profit performing arts center’s annual fund campaign, the initiative raised $21,925 and was led by the theater’s Board of Directors, Development Committee, and a group of dedicated volunteers.
Calling all dancers! Registration is now open for the Enchanted Garden’s 20th annual Nutcracker winter performance. Choreographed and directed by Brenda Froehlich, “The Enchanted Nutcracker” is a spirited modern adaptation of this classic ballet. This will be the premier of Ms. Froehlich’s Nutcracker in Ridgefield. She developed the production over the past two decades while serving as owner and creative director of Wilton Dance Studio.
NEW MILFORD — What began as a small but heartfelt gesture of beneficence from his boss has blossomed into a veritable cottage industry of kindness for one local man. Vincent Rodriguez, who has called New Milford home these past 18 years, has now turned his care initiative — “Smiles I Can't See” — into an official nonprofit.
The Hey Stamford! Food Festival welcomes renowned celebrity chefs and restaurateurs Todd English and Aaron May as the special culinary guests of this year’s festival. The featival returns to Mill River Park for T two big weekends in 2022: August 11-14 & 18-21. Now in its fifth year, the...
Today’s blog focuses on the stories of two amazing women, Shamare Holmes and Wiktoria, a Thrown Stone intern, who are using their passions to carve space for others — and to follow their own dreams. Shamare serves as the Program Director for Live Girl, a New Canaan, CT...
The highly anticipated summer tradition, presented by the West Indian Association of Greater Bridgeport, returns on Aug. 20 from 12 to 8 p.m. News 12’s Gwen Edwards spoke with festival organizer Carolyn Vermont.
This week, we have a tuxedo kitty that was abandoned when his owner moved. So he’s struggling to make sense of everything that is new in his world. *I would like to live with cat savvy children. *I would like to be the only pet so I can get...
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 08: A custodian cleans the school cafeteria between groups of students at lunchtime on the first day of school at Stamford High School on September 08, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. To ensure social distancing, school administrators removed lunch tables and replaced them with individual desks. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many school districts nationwide delayed the first day of school until after the Labor Day weekend. Stamford Public Schools started the semester with a hybrid model, which includes in-class learning every other day. Many families, however, chose the distance learning option due to fears of COVID-19 transmission between students. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - July fourth is right around the corner and for many of that means family, fireworks, and hot dogs. There may not be a better place to grab a few hot dogs this weekend than an iconic restaurant in Cheshire, Blackie’s. The legendary Cheshire restaurant first...
First Selectman Kevin Moynihan today announced that the Town has entered into a Letter of Intent with Cinema Lab LLC of New Jersey whereby the Town and Cinema Lab will renovate the New Canaan Playhouse building (The Playhouse) with a plan to reopen the movie theater in the second quarter of 2023.
(WTNH) – DEEP officials have announced that multiple state parks have closed on Monday, July 4, due to a full-capacity parking lot. Parks that are currently closed include: Gardner Lake State Park in Salem. Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam. Bigelow Hollow […]
(WFSB) - It’s the start to a new month and a long holiday weekend all in one. Summertime fun is heating up and there are lots of things to do in our state to celebrate. Children 18 & under (and one accompanying adult) Must be CT residents. Check with...
Exciting encounters with seals, sharks, sea turtles and – for a limited time – beautiful tropical butterflies highlight visits to The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk this summer, especially for Connecticut children receiving free admission through the “CT Summer at the Museum” initiative. — an announcement from...
NORWALK, Conn. — Removal of the bright orange Stew Leonard’s sign began Friday morning at the famous Westport Avenue store as preparations began for a major renovation of the building. When it’s done, shoppers won’t be walking through tented areas to get into the store; instead, the “hoe...
My aunt and uncle used to run a school bus company in the Hudson Valley and, in her driving days, my aunt recalled seeing a young athlete running along the country roads of New York. It didn't matter if it was an icy cold Upstate morning or a steamy hot Catskill afternoon, there he was.
Comments / 0