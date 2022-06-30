Henrico man wins $250,000 in Virginia Lottery

Henrico resident Alonzo Coleman was anything but grumpy after winning $250,000 in the Virginia Lottery. (Courtesy Virginia Lottery)

The winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game June 11 were unusual, to say the least: 13-14-15-16-17-18, with a Bonus Ball of 19.

But it wasn’t the first time that Henrico resident Alonzo Coleman had thought of the numbers – in fact, they came to him in a dream, prompting him to buy a ticket in that day’s drawing that matched all seven number. His good fortune won him $250,000 after taxes.

Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers. Using that “Play Your Way” feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Coleman, a retiree, bought his ticket at Glenside Corner Mart at 5401 Glenside Drive in Henrico.

Bank a Million is played exclusively in Virginia, with drawings Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. The top prizes ($1 million, $500,000 and $250,000) are calculated so that winners receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 18.3.