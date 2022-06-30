ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico man wins $250,000 in Virginia Lottery

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gD0U1_0gR1IIT400
Henrico resident Alonzo Coleman was anything but grumpy after winning $250,000 in the Virginia Lottery. (Courtesy Virginia Lottery)

The winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game June 11 were unusual, to say the least: 13-14-15-16-17-18, with a Bonus Ball of 19.

But it wasn’t the first time that Henrico resident Alonzo Coleman had thought of the numbers – in fact, they came to him in a dream, prompting him to buy a ticket in that day’s drawing that matched all seven number. His good fortune won him $250,000 after taxes.

Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers. Using that “Play Your Way” feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Coleman, a retiree, bought his ticket at Glenside Corner Mart at 5401 Glenside Drive in Henrico.

Bank a Million is played exclusively in Virginia, with drawings Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. The top prizes ($1 million, $500,000 and $250,000) are calculated so that winners receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 18.3.

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia sweet corn flourishing despite recent blistering heat

VIRGINIA BEACH—Sweet corn season is here, and despite persistent dry, hot weather, Virginia farmers are expecting a plentiful harvest. “For a lot of people, there’s nothing better than fresh-picked sweet corn,” said Mike Cullipher, a Virginia Beach produce farmer. “Whether you’re making it for a meal in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Lifestyle
WVNS

New Virginia law restricts loud car exhausts

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Virginia officials passed new legislature that became effective today, July 1, 2022 per information shared from Arlington County P.D. The new legislature change is Virginia code § 46.2-1049 which states a person may not operate a vehicle on a highway unless the exhaust is in good working order and in constant […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#The Virginia Lottery#Bank A Million#Glenside Corner Mart
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WAVY News 10

Isle of Wight family faces a triple tragedy

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Framed photos on display in Charlitta Knightnor’s home capture happy times for Charlitta, her mother Theresa Knightnor of Hampton, Charlitta’s husband 54-year-old Maurice Doctor, and their three children who are now 14, 10, and 8 years old. “I miss him every day and I wish I could turn back […]
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy