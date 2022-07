The sellers of a Manhattan Beach mansion are aiming to break records for a pricey beachfront strip of the city known as The Strand. The 6,978-square-foot residence at 308 The Strand is on the market for $36 million, or $5,159-per-square-foot. The closest ask in the neighborhood is 3216 The Strand, a 7,454,-square-foot home is listed for $30 million, or $4,024 per-square-foot.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO