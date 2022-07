Click here to read the full article. Hank Goldberg, longtime ESPN NFL reporter and handicapping expert known as Hammering Hank, died Monday in Las Vegas on his 82nd birthday after battling chronic kidney disease, his family confirmed to ESPN. With ESPN for two decades, Goldberg was .500 or better in 15 of 17 NFL seasons while predicting games, according to the network. He was a contributor for ESPN’s Daily Wager, appearing weekly during the NFL season and appearing occasionally for the Triple Crown races. Goldberg began his career in the 1970s as an assistant to handicapper Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder. He went...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 MINUTES AGO