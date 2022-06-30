Police, Texas Rangers enter City View ISD sex probe

Wichita Falls Police and the Texas Rangers are entering the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at City View ISD.

"In light of recent events and disclosures by several former City View ISD students, the City View ISD Police Chief is working in conjunction with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Texas Rangers to investigate the allegations that have been made against Bobby Morris and the District," Superintendent Tony Bushong said on the district's Facebook Page Thursday.

Several girls came forward on Facebook and television with allegations against Morris, the district's head basketball coach and a high school chemistry teacher. Morris was found dead in his home Monday ; police suspect it was a suicide.

"There have been multiple changes in campus and district administration throughout the last five to six years, which seem to have resulted in some confusion with regard to whom these allegations were reported," Bushong said in the post.

He said during his tenure as superintendent since February of 2018, "the District has not ignored, covered up, or hidden anything, and we will not cover up or hide anything from the authorities. We want answers, just like you."

But at least two of the women who have come forward with allegations said Bushong was present when they were interviewed about complaints in 2018.

The Times Record News does not normally identify victims of alleged sexual assault, but in recent days, at least three women have chosen to come forward with their stories.

Angel Rodriguez said in an interview posted on social media with The Hub journalist Samuel Pak she was called in during her sophomore year, 2017-2018, because she and friends were talking about how Morris was having sexual relations with students. She said some parents overheard the conversations and contacted the school district.

Rodriguez said Bushong and City View High School Principal Daryl Frazier conducted the interview.

"During that interview I told them everything I knew. Tony Bushong sat in on the whole, entire thing. He heard everything I had to say. Frazier did most of the talking to me," she said.

Rodriguez also said neither she nor her parents were contacted for follow-up after the interview.

During the same interview with Pak, Samantha Brothers said she, too, met with Frazier and Bushong in her sophomore year.

"They told me they would talk to him (Morris) and figure out what was going on and they told me not to speak of it again," said another woman in the video.

Rodriguez also said video of drinking and sexual conduct involving students and coaches at a "party house" in the City View area had been turned over to administrators.

"That has been going on for years," she said.

The Wichita Falls Police Department released a statement Thursday confirming that they opened an investigation along with the Wichita County District Attorney's Office into the City View ISD allegations.

"In regard to the recent events related to the City View Independent School District, the WFPD has opened an investigation into the allegations of misconduct at the district. The investigation is a coordinated effort with the Wichita County District Attorney’s office," the statement said.

WFPD said if anyone has information about this investigation, they can call the non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 or call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888.

The women's comments came in a video interview posted online by Samuel Pak, a Wichita Falls businessman who had daughters who attended City View. The video includes allegations that are being investigated and portions of it are graphic.

