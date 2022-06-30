‘It’s really your worst nightmare.’ Fresno man with autism killed in fire, neighbor says

A 26-year-old man with special needs who was killed in a Tower District house fire overnight Wednesday in Fresno was remembered by a neighbor as happy and a hard worker.

Calvin Rodriguez did not make it out of a fire at his home on Thorne near Olive avenues in the Tower District, according to his neighbor of three years Melissa Parr.

Parr, who has organized a fundraiser for the family, said she called 911 about midnight when the flames were first spotted. She said Rodriguez had autism.

“Terrifying. It’s really your worst nightmare for something like that to happen. It was just terrible. I feel so much for them,” she said. “The way he died was so sad and he deserves a lot better than that.”

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office confirmed his identity Thursday afternoon.

Flames from the blaze shot up from the roof as much as 30 feet, the Fresno Fire Department said, and black smoke filled the neighborhood.

Rodriguez’s father was injured and was taken to an area hospital, firefighters said. Parr said he suffered a laceration trying to break through a window to get to his son.

Parr said Rodriguez was limited in how much he could speak but was always friendly and would greet his neighbors, often accompanied by his three dachshunds.

“He loved his dogs. He really liked to work. If we were working on yard work, he wanted to come over and work the lawn mower, weed eater (or) he’ll have the edger and everything,” she said.

Parr said Rodriguez lived in the home with his father and grandparents.

“His grandpa would be hauling stuff and he would be out there with his gloves on and sweating and working,” she said. “He was a hard worker and a very sweet kid.”

Fire crews had some trouble getting into the home because of its design, a battalion chief said. The home had multiple additions.

A GoFundMe account was established by Parr. The effort had raised more than $3,000 through Thursday morning.

The fundraiser is meant to help the family bury Rodriguez, as well as repair the home, she said.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the home on Thorne Avenue.

A neighbor took a picture of the flames coming off of the roof after midnight Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from a fatal fire in a Tower District home. MELISSA PARR/Submitted photo

One person died and another was injured after a fire broke out in a Tower District home on Thorne near Olive avenues on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, according to Fresno Fire Department. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

