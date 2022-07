In preparation for the upcoming SOAR Summit to be held later this year, Hazard hosted a SOAR Focus Summit, presented by Kentucky Power and Kentucky Innovation, on June 23-24. During the SOAR Focus Summit, the City of Hazard hosted more than 300 professionals from across the region to learn about innovation and entrepreneurship. The conference largely took place at Hazard Community and Technical College, but an opening reception was held in downtown Hazard on June 23, allowing participants to see the growth of businesses located downtown.

