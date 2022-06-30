ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom Pro Rodeo already a complete sell out

By Bill Sullivan
goldcountrymedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Folsom Pro Rodeo has been entertaining spectators from Folsom and afar in the popular Dan Russell Arena for six decades and this week, it takes the first step towards its seventh. That’s right, it’s rodeo time in Folsom this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the 61st annual event that has...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Folsom Pro Rodeo sells out, thousands in attendance

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A long time tradition in Folsom returned for another year this Fourth of July weekend. Folsom Pro Rodeo had thousands of fans packed in the arena Saturday for non-stop action, fun, and excitement. Fans who attended Friday night said it was even busier. “Great experience! Good food, good drinks, and great […]
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Janniro runs scratch win streak to 3 at Fast Fridays in Auburn; sidecar duo has perfect night

FAST FRIDAYS Results July 1 Division I Scratch main event: 1. Billy Janniro, 2. Louie Mersaroli, 3. Bart Bast, 4. Blake Borello. Division I Handicap main event: 1. Blake Borello, 2. Bart Bast, 3. Rheten Todd. Division II main event: 1 John Peters, 2. Lawrence McNutt, 3. Dean Newnham. Division III main event: 1. Mike Newnham, 2. Sam Richardson, 3. Everett Holmes. Youth 250 main event: 1. Darren Armbruster, 2. Chase Kangas, 3. Catherine Moore. Youth 150 A main event: 1. Matthew Wright, 2. Leeann Emerson, 3. Javce Preuss. Youth 150 B main event: 1. Wesley Rearick, 2. Jameson Hutchinson, 3. Caden Cavrikas. Extreme Sidecars main event (round 2): 1. Joe Jones/Tom Summers, 2. Smiley Kinne/Chuck Heider, 3. Ace Kale/Johnny Glover.
AUBURN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Auburn 4th of July Parade, Fireworks, & Family Fun

Auburn, Calif. – Visit Auburn and join in the annual Fourth of July celebration that includes a parade, fireworks and family fun. Kick off the day with a pancake breakfast followed by the 4th of July Parade. Continue the fun with daytime activities and revelry in Old Town Auburn.
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
Local
California Sports
Folsom, CA
Sports
goldcountrymedia.com

Another team, same approach for Placer alum Stumbo

Placer High School baseball alum Peyton Stumbo has made a mark on the collegiate scene. The 6-foot-1 right-hander appeared in 16 games this season for the University of Nevada Reno, making nine starts and earning a 5-2 record. Stumbo was a key arm for the Wolf Pack this season, pitching 69 1/3 innings and recording 55 strikeouts. His best outing came against Grand Canyon, when he pitched 5 1/3 innings in a dominant 20-2 victory.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

List: 4th Of July Events In The Sacramento Area

Many greater Sacramento Valley communities are putting on events and firework shows this Fourth of July season. The following parades and fireworks are scheduled to happen: 37th Annual Rancho Cordova (2 day event) Location: Hagan Park Price: $10 parking (cash only), $5 admission online, free for ages 5 and under July 3 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. July 4 at 9 a.m. All American Mile Road Race and parade, 9:45 p.m. fireworks show Includes: food, beer, carnival rides, concerts, the circus and fireworks Carnival by Los Marolitos Circus (tumblers, acrobats, aerialists, trapeze artists and contortionists): July 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m. Cripple Creek Band and Queens Nation:...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dance Music#Independence Day
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Independence Day! Looking for a way to celebrate? If so, look no further, there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weather this weekend is cooling down and giving us the break we need, reaching highs in the low 80s with a light breeze, so gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head out and enjoy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

Sprinkles on Top Brings Delicious Treats to Elk Grove

Just in time for summer, “Sprinkles on Top,” located in the Elk Grove Commons shopping center, had its grand opening on June 18, and although they have only been open for a few weeks, they are already creating a name for themselves in this diverse community. Sprinkles on...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Crawfish & Catfish Festival

More of What’s New at Crawfish & Catfish Fest.2022. Celebrating 12 years. Louisiana Sue shows up to give us all a peek at the Crawfish and Catfish festival coming on September 10 and 11. South Side Park. Sacramento, CA.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Marysville, CA

Known as “California’s Oldest Little City,” Marysville is a charming little city located in the Gold Country Region in Northern California. The city was a crucial location during the Gold Rush of California in the 1800s, welcoming numerous immigrants due to this mass migration. These immigrants rushed...
MARYSVILLE, CA
kuic.com

July 4th Fun In Fairfield!

The Independence Day Parade will happen at 10am on the 4th of July in Downtown Fairfield!. The family fun zone will immediately follow the parade on the County Lawn located at the corner of Texas and Jefferson Street. Young and old alike are invited to participate in some good old-fashioned lawn games and apple pie bake-off.
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Two Sacramento volunteer clean-ups will occur Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Tuesday there will be two volunteer clean-ups created by the “Earth Day Every Day” community group, that will be removing trash and debris from the Folsom Lake Rec Area/Lake Natoma and Sutter’s Landing in Sacramento. At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday the Friends of Lakes Folsom and Natoma will be hosting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom Marine who survived bombing returns home

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Folsom Marine who survived a suicide bombing in the Kabul airport in 2021, is back home in Folsom. Sergeant Andrews was among 18 service members who survived in August 2021. The attacked killed 13 other Marines. Andrews is grateful for the love and support that he’s received from […]
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stray Iguana Found In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Did you lose your lizard? That’s what the city is asking after a colorful iguana was found on the loose in Natomas. The iguana was discovered in the 1800 block of Golden Willow Avenue in Natomas, a residential neighborhood. The city is asking for the owner to come forward soon because Front Street Animal Shelter is not well-prepared to house the reptiles. Until the iguana’s owner comes forward, experienced iguana lovers who are able to foster it (and have the right setup) are asked to email jhuggins@cityofsacramento.org. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=410254637811317&set=a.228265246010258
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Emmett Berry 6/23/1929 - 6/17/2022

Emmett Robert Berry, age 92, died on June 17, 2022, following a short illness. Emmett is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Berry, their three children and their spouses: Mark (Jennifer), Kathleen (Michael McIntire), and Robert (Bonnie); and seven grandchildren: Margaret, Stewart, Catherine, Caroline, Madeleine, Ryan, and Amanda. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Brennan, brother Charles Berry, cousins William and John Berry, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Timothy, Terence, and Michael Berry and Janet Linville. Emmett was a proud son of Silver Lake, KS. In 1945, when his father took a job with the Southern Pacific Railroad, Emmett relocated from Topeka, KS to Roseville, CA with his mother, Margaret, and six siblings. Emmett was a 1947 graduate of Roseville High School. During high school Emmett supported his family by working for Andrew’s Grocery in downtown Roseville. In 1950, Emmett began a 38-year career as a bread salesman with Butter Cream, Sunbeam, Blue Seal, Webber’s, and Wonder Bread and spent almost his whole career working in Roseville. In 1961, he married Jean at St. Rose Church in Roseville. Following his retirement, Emmett enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and volunteering at his parish food locker. He and Jean traveled the world and enjoyed their vacation home in Boulder Creek, CA. He will be remembered for his love of his large Irish family, wonderful sense of humor, his ability to “never let the truth get in the way of good story,” and his warm-hearted disposition. A 50-year parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Emmett was a man of strong Catholic faith. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 7th at 6:30 pm and a funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 8th at 11:00 am, both at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Carmichael. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society – OLA Conference, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA 95608.
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy