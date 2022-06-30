Folsom Pro Rodeo already a complete sell out

Emmett Robert Berry, age 92, died on June 17, 2022, following a short illness. Emmett is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Berry, their three children and their spouses: Mark (Jennifer), Kathleen (Michael McIntire), and Robert (Bonnie); and seven grandchildren: Margaret, Stewart, Catherine, Caroline, Madeleine, Ryan, and Amanda. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Brennan, brother Charles Berry, cousins William and John Berry, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Timothy, Terence, and Michael Berry and Janet Linville. Emmett was a proud son of Silver Lake, KS. In 1945, when his father took a job with the Southern Pacific Railroad, Emmett relocated from Topeka, KS to Roseville, CA with his mother, Margaret, and six siblings. Emmett was a 1947 graduate of Roseville High School. During high school Emmett supported his family by working for Andrew’s Grocery in downtown Roseville. In 1950, Emmett began a 38-year career as a bread salesman with Butter Cream, Sunbeam, Blue Seal, Webber’s, and Wonder Bread and spent almost his whole career working in Roseville. In 1961, he married Jean at St. Rose Church in Roseville. Following his retirement, Emmett enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and volunteering at his parish food locker. He and Jean traveled the world and enjoyed their vacation home in Boulder Creek, CA. He will be remembered for his love of his large Irish family, wonderful sense of humor, his ability to “never let the truth get in the way of good story,” and his warm-hearted disposition. A 50-year parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Emmett was a man of strong Catholic faith. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 7th at 6:30 pm and a funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 8th at 11:00 am, both at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Carmichael. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society – OLA Conference, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA 95608.

