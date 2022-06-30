Elbit Bags $548M Contract In Asia-Pacific; Completes Sale Of Ashot

Located in Quesnel Terrane, the Thane Property covers 206 square km. Additional areas of high-grade silver and gold mineralization. Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – June 28, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. IMCX IMIMF (FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") has received the final report from the 2021 work program undertaken on its 100% owned, 20,658 ha Thane Property, located in north-central BC. The report summarizes the results from the diamond drilling, Induced Polarization ("IP"), geological mapping, rock and soil sampling studies and includes interpretations and recommendations for future work. Diamond drilling and core analysis targeted the Cathedral Area, which is one of eight high priority targets on the Property. In addition to the Cathedral Area, geological mapping, IP surveying, rock and soil sampling was also undertaken at the Gail and Mat Areas.

