Elbit Bags $548M Contract In Asia-Pacific; Completes Sale Of Ashot

By Akanksha Bakshi
 4 days ago
Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT has secured a contract valued at $548 million to supply military-wide multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities to the Armed Forces of a country in Asia-Pacific. ESLT, which is engaged...

