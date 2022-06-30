ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, CO

Fire reported at Horsefly Park

By Estrella Bencomo
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – The Horsefly Park fire was reported on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., in the Horsefly drainage of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, Montrose County, about 7 miles north of Norwood, Colorado.

The fire, which is smoldering and crawling in Pinyon-Juniper and very dead and fallen logging cut, is around 2 acres in size and has a moderate risk for spread.

Approximately 16 firefighters are working to put out the fire.

As of 8 a.m., it is 0 percent contained. One Hotshot crew has been ordered. There are no endangered structures currently. No trails or roads are closed. Fire management wants to warn visitors and GMUG users to stay alert to their surroundings and their actions, particularly in regions with dry vegetation or dead or downed trees.

Never leave a campfire unattended, use designated campfire rings, use secure campfire settings, and use the drown, stir, and feel techniques to make sure their flames are fully out and cool to the touch. These are just a few examples of wise wildfire prevention behavior. Visitors are urged to stay away from the area and be wary of fire traffic. Safety for firefighters and the general public is a top concern at this time.

For more fire information visit the links below:

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information: (970) 874-6602

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug

West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com

GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF

