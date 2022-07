Fortnite has more than just Battle Royale, like its Blimp Wars game mode. Fortnite has really found a way to make their game the end-all-be-all of the video game world. There’s really nothing it can’t do. From Battle Royale’s to hide-and-seek, to platforming, the world of Fortnite is endless. I’m surprised they haven’t tried to make a more sports-focused game yet considering they have the ball-kicking mechanic pretty much locked down.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO