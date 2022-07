In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Hollywood studios announced the withdrawal of their films from Russian theaters. At the time, it was considered a major blow to Russia’s entertainment industry – during 2021, Hollywood fare made up 70% of Russia’s cinematic offerings and eight of the top 10 grossing films were Hollywood products, with Sony Pictures’ SONY “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as the most commercially successful title with more than $32 million in ticket sales.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO