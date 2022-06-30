ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

State Police reminds public of safe driving this Fourth of July weekend

By Brian Wilk
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are reminding drivers to be safe and smart this summer.

Troopers have an information kiosk set up at the Interstate 90 Welcome Center in North East.

They are talking to the public about impaired driving and its dangers. Their message is that impaired driving doesn’t just affect you, but everybody on the roadway.

“The Fourth of July weekend, obviously, there is a lot happening. There’s a lot of get-togethers and parties,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke. “We just want to make sure that everybody is doing the right thing and getting designated drivers, whether it’s using Uber, Lyft, any of those services that are out there.”

They also have an impaired driving simulation to show people how dangerous it is to drive drunk.

