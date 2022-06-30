ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New video shows Bill Cosby moments after his 2021 prison release

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ozken_0gR1F3qh00

Disgraced TV legend Bill Cosby thanked officers as he was released from prison last year after his sex assault conviction was overturned — while likening his newfound freedom to Juneteenth, new video shows.

Cosby, 84, was upbeat and inquisitive upon being freed on June 30, 2021 from a Pennsylvania prison where he served more than two years after being convicted of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

“Thank you, and thank everyone up there,” Cosby told an officer who escorted him to an awaiting car driven by publicist Andrew Wyatt.

The former star of “The Cosby Show” then asked Wyatt for an update on news reports about his case after Pennsylvania’s highest ruled a prosecutor’s decades-old agreement should have shielded him from criminal charges.

“Well, it’s starting to hit,” Cosby said when asked how he felt, video shows. “I was in the bed, in the cot, and they opened the door — because it’s 1 o’clock — and about four or five guys [were] yelling, ‘Bill, get out, you’re going home.’”

Cosby then quipped: “I said, what is it, Juneteenth?”

The fallen funnyman said other inmates, including murderers, rapists, bank robbers and “wife beaters,” all applauded as he was led out.

Wyatt later he “couldn’t believe” that a judge overturned his conviction of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby had been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. Cosby, meanwhile, sat in the passenger seat while extolling the end of his time behind bars, video shows.

“No more violent sex offender,” Cosby said. “I’m a free man, you know?”

Cosby accused the media of making “a lot of money” off his case before saying he needed to go into his Elkins Park home to rest, the footage shows.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkj15_0gR1F3qh00 Civil trial jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenage girl in 1975

“The heart is just happy,” Cosby told Wyatt.

A third clip showed Cosby and Wyatt laughing as the actor put up a peace sign to awaiting reporters and police officers at his home.

“We’re going in the back way?” Cosby asked, prompting Wyatt to say no. “Oh boy.”

A man then welcomed Cosby home as he pulled up, the footage shows.

The new clip was released days after a California jury found Csby sexually abused a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The victim, Judy Huth, now 64, was awarded $500,000.

Wyatt, meanwhile, told The Post Cosby plans to file an appeal.

“Mr. Cosby continues to maintain his innocence and will vigorously fight these false accusations, so that he can get back to bringing the pursuit of happiness, joy and laughter to the world,” Wyatt said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5ytG_0gR1F3qh00
Cosby was released on from prison on June 30, 2021.
Andrew Wyatt / Pop Nation / TMX

Cosby also posted a photo of himself to his 87,000 followers on Instagram Wednesday while saying “one year of freedom” looked good on him.

“At least that’s what my wife says,” Cosby wrote.

Comments / 1

Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Civil Case Declared a Mistrial

A judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the wrongful death suit brought against Suge Knight in connection to the death of Terry Carter, whom the Death Row Records founder struck with his truck in 2015. Rolling Stone reports the jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Carter’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
The Independent

Why did R Kelly get a longer sentence than Ghislaine Maxwell? A legal expert explains

Disgraced R&B singer R Kelly was sentenced to thirty years in prison on Wednesday following his conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering. In response to this news, many compared his sentencing to that of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who received twenty years in jail for her sex trafficking conviction. One Twitter user wrote: “Can someone please explain to me how R Kelly received a prison sentence 10 years longer than Ghislaine Maxwell?”Some social media users also spectulated whether race was a factor in the sentencing, with one person writing: “R Kelly (a black man) was sentenced 30...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The Cosby Show
CBS News

R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on federal sex trafficking charges, lawyers for the singer are suing the federal prison housing him, alleging that the facility is unlawfully keeping him on suicide watch as a form of punishment. The lawyers allege that there is no reason for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to put the 55-year-old Kelly on suicide watch, and that doing so is causing "real and lasting harm" to the singer.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Tooka’s Mother Calls Out Rappers Who Continue to Diss Her Late Son

The mother of a slain Chicago teen is calling out rappers who continue to reference her son. In 2011, 15-year-old Shondale “Tooka” Gregory was fatally shot while waiting at a Chicago bus stop. The teen was a suspected member of the Gangster Disciples—a rival street gang to Chief Keef’s alleged faction, the Black Disciples. Though authorities have never confirmed an exact motive, it’s believed that the attack on Tooka was retaliation over the murder of a BD associate. Since then, a number of rappers have continued to name-drop Tooka in their music, seemingly mocking his death with phrases like, “smoking Tooka.”
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy