Great Falls, MT

Great Falls police conducting Rescue Task Force training Thursday

By Grady Higgins, Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

The Great Falls Police Department will be conducting Rescue Task Force training at East Middle School on Thursday in the afternoon and evening hours, according to a release.

The training will focus on the “integrated response” during a potential active shooter or mass casualty incident between GFPD and other law enforcement agencies in the area, as well as Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

“These types of real-world incidents always evolve very quickly and are extremely chaotic.  Planning for and exercising our coordinated response efforts is vital to ensuring all local first responders are prepared to deal with these types of incidents should the unfortunate need arise,” the release reads.

Traffic around East Middle School (4040 Central Ave.) will not be affected, but GFPD asks that pedestrians in the area avoid the streets immediately adjacent to the school in the afternoon and evening hours as there will be some training activity outside on the property.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls police conducting Rescue Task Force training Thursday

