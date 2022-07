Offerings are as hot as the summer sidewalks in the River Arts District (RAD) as artists open their studios and fill galleries with new work for Second Saturday on July 9. Demonstrations, exhibitions and classes will be a part of the day’s festivities—all with the aim of sharing the abundant creativity and talent in Asheville’s vibrant arts district that features more than 200 artists within a mile-long area along the banks of the French Broad River.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO