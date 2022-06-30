ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Becky Sauerbrunn reveals her take on the future of the NWSL

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US women’s national team...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Phil Neville reveals why Inter Miami passed up on signing Gareth Bale

Head coach Phil Neville addressed the reason Inter Miami denied the opportunity to pursue Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, revealing 'we have a cap at this football club'. The South Florida expansion team held first dibs for the Welsh star after including him on their Discover list, but when passing up on the chance, LAFC made their move. The Western Conference side nailed down the signing of the Summer, acquiring Bale on a 12-month contract with options through the 2024 Major League Soccer season.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
90min

LAFC waive CanMNT center-back Doneil Henry after 5 MLS appearances

Doneil Henry has departed LAFC after the club announced they had waived the center-back. The 29-year-old Canada international joined the Black and Gold at the start of the 2022 season following a spell in South Korea with Suwon Samsung Bluewings. However, Henry managed just five appearances and two starts for LAFC in MLS play.
MLS
90min

Cucho Hernandez: Columbus Crew forward insists MLS move not a 'step back'

New Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez has insisted his move to Major League Soccer will be a positive step for his career. The Colombia international arrived in Columbus on a record-breaking deal as a Designated Player recently, filling a position of need following the Crew's sale of Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids recently.
COLUMBUS, OH
90min

Guillermo Ochoa laments 0-0 draw with Atlas FC in season opener

Club America kicked off the 2022 Liga MX Apertura with a 0-0 draw against reigning champions Atlas FC at the Estadio Azteca, as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa once again played the hero for the Mexico City side. Though the hosts held the edge for the majority of the match, managing 16...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
90min

Fulham confirm signing of Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP

Fulham have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP on a five-year deal. The 26-year-old, who was also targeted by Wolves, saw his move to Craven Cottage delayed due to a legal issue with the agents involved in the deal, but after that was resolved, Palhinha was free to fly to England and put pen to paper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Man Utd sign Canada forward Adriana Leon on two-year contract

Manchester United have completed their first signing of the summer in the shape of Canadian forward Adriana Leon following her departure from West Ham. Leon, who scored 13 goals in 59 appearances for the Hammers, has signed a two-year contract with United until the summer of 2024. “I couldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Charlotte FC show 'resilience' in first-ever away win

Charlotte FC created another piece of history on Sunday with a first away win in club history. Naturally, Major League Soccer's latest franchise have had plenty of firsts across its expansion season. The first match against DC United, first home game against the LA Galaxy, first goal scored by Adam Armour, first win against the New England Revolution in Week 4.
CHARLOTTE, NC
90min

90min

690
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy