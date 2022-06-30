ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

New low-cost airline arrives at Boise Airport with flights to popular outdoors destination

By Kevin Fixler
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Another new low-cost airline is arriving to the Boise Airport this summer — the third to announce its local launch this year — with the addition of a new nonstop route to a Western U.S. tourism destination.

Aha! airlines, based at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, will begin its service by offering flights between Boise and the popular outdoors mecca located on the Nevada-California border. Service starts Aug. 31, the airline and the airport announced Thursday.

Introductory one-way fares start at $39, plus carry-on and checked baggage fees . The airline, which is an offshoot of ExpressJet Airlines , headquartered just outside of Atlanta, will start with a three-day-a-week schedule, operating one daily flight each direction on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Connecting Boise and the greater Treasure Valley to the Reno-Tahoe area will have such a positive impact for our region,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a news release. “Whether it means an easier trip to support our team at a Mountain West (Conference) game, a quick flight for business travelers, or easy access to friends and family in the Reno area — I’m confident the nonstop service to Reno matches the needs of our community.”

Boise Airport expands flights, low-cost airlines

The addition of another airline represents the Boise Airport’s ninth commercial air carrier, and comes with it the regional air hub’s 27th nonstop destination. Aha!’s initial discounted fares to and from Reno must be booked by Aug. 15 for travel by Oct. 31, and may be made at flyaha.com . Fares increase to $49 each way after the airline’s introductory offer.

Earlier this year, new low-cost air carrier Avelo Airlines launched direct service in May between Boise and its headquarters at the Hollywood-Burbank Airport in Southern California. Another low-cost airline Spirit Airlines, based in South Florida, is scheduled to begin offering flights between Boise and Las Vegas on Aug. 5.

The new Boise route allows aha! to benefit from the airport’s financial incentive program , where the airline receives credits toward terminal and landing fees typically paid to the airport, plus some marketing dollars. The program requires an airline provide no less than twice-weekly service for at least a full year, though details about the amount for which aha! will qualify were not yet available, an airport spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman.

The Boise-Reno flight was the top-requested route submitted by existing and potential airline customers, according to a spokesperson for aha!, which has been operating as an airline since October. Earlier in June, aha! also announced the start of service between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe starting Aug. 11.

“This has been the number one route that air passengers have requested since we launched aha! last October,” Tim Sieber, head of aha!’s business unit, said in the release. “We are thrilled to add Boise to our growing list of markets served with convenient, nonstop flights to all the excitement and fun that the Reno-Tahoe region has to offer.”

The Boise Airport, which continues to push to add new airlines and destinations, also welcomed the news of aha!’s scheduled launch and brand new direct route to and from the Nevada-California border city.

“We are so pleased to welcome aha! to Boise,” Rebecca Hupp, the Boise Airport’s director, said in the release. “Nonstop service to Reno is a route our community really wanted, and we’re thrilled that Aha! is entering the market to answer that call.”

Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

