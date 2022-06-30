ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Athlete wins national title for Daytona Beach school

By Diane M. Carey dcarey@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailey Bruce, a junior at Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, won a national title for the javelin throw. Hailey's toss of 112.82 feet was the best at the Adidas National Outdoor Meet at North Carolina A&T's Irwin Belk Stadium in Greensboro on June 17. Ten athletes...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fans dodge the rain for soccer and music at Daytona SoccerFest

The rain and thunder couldn’t stop the fun on Saturday at the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest. In addition to soccer, the two-day event (July 2-3) at Daytona International Speedway features concerts and a freestyle competition with a New Smyrna Beach native competing in it. The soccer, of course, is...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Ormond Beach, FL
City
Greensboro, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
Daytona Beach, FL
Education
newheadlines.art

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach. If you have plans to fish in the halifax river, atlantic ocean or any other waterway while visiting the daytona beach area, then learn the ins and outs of what it takes to obtain a license. Search and compare fishing charters, rates, and amenities. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

4 natural springs in Central Florida to visit this summer

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Why not cool down during a visit to a natural spring. Florida is home to many large springs, more than any other state in the nation, and there are beautiful ones right here in the Orlando area. These bodies of water in particular typically range between 66 and 97 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Volleyball#Track And Field#Cancer Survivor#Highschoolsports#Irwin Belk Stadium#The Green Wave
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

Disturbance has 90% chance of becoming tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday. Potential Cyclone Two is moving fast as it approaches Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday. Then it will move over to the eastern...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 shot in Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was shot in an Orlando apartment complex Sunday evening, police said. It happened around 7:05 p.m. at Bella Vita Apartments. A victim was found on scene with an injury that was not life-threatening. The victim was not full cooperating with authorities, police said. The...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Who’s running for local office?

Here’s a glance at the candidates who will be on the ballot this year for city and county seats. While much of the attention on the 2022 midterm election will be on the battle for control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, there are offices at the state, county and.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy