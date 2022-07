If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amid all the hustle and bustle of the historic Platinum Jubilee, there were a few sweet moments and interactions between members of the royal family that were thoughtfully kept away from prying eyes and cameras. Among those reunions, Queen Elizabeth II finally got to meet her great-granddaughter and namesake Lilibet — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child. But the newly-minted 1-year-old also met another member of the family, who couldn’t have been happier to see her. Prince Charles and Lilibet reportedly met during the Platinum Jubilee, and the details of their get-together are absolutely endearing.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO