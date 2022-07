GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was arrested after police said he fired multiple shots in Gates on Sunday around 7 p.m. Gates Police said Carey Bradley, 26, was trying to shoot a man on the 200 block of Fox Run. That man was found with a gunshot wound in his foot but there's no word on whether police believe Bradley was the one who shot him.

GATES, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO