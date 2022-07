Nipsey Hussle, known as "Neighborhood Nip," dedicated his life to building the streets of Crenshaw in South Los Angeles where he grew up. It is on those streets where the rapper, whose full name is Ermias Asghedom, was killed on March 31, 2019. Eric Holder Jr., an acquaintance of Hussle...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO