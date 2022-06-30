ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted in the murder of San Francisco cyclist Mo Wilson, arrested in Costa Rica

By Andrew Chamings, Katie Dowd
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kaitlin Armstrong has been on the run for 43 days and is suspected of murdering professional cyclist Mo...

www.sfgate.com

Kaitlin Armstrong "still alive", U.S. Marshals say, but still running

The gun Kaitlin Armstrong owned at the time of Mo Wilson’s death has been definitively linked to the May 11 murder of the pro-cyclist, U.S. Marshals announced. A new criminal complaint confirms the spent shell casings found at the murder scene match those from the gun police fired in a ballistics test; the same gun they recovered from the home Armstrong shared with boyfriend Colin Strickland, according to the criminal complaint.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Costa Rica#Violent Crime#Wilson Family#The U S Marshals Service#Provincia De Puntarenas#The Marshals Service
San Francisco, CA
