Looking to get a REAL ID in Lexington? A second driver’s licensing office is open

A new REAL ID Driver’s License office has opened up in Lexington, the Kentucky Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

The second location is at Sprindletop at 2624 Research Park. It’s open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can handle all driver’s licensing services.

The other location is at the driver’s licensing office at 141 Leestown Center Way. There are 31 locations offering REAL ID driver’s licenses services across the state.

Beginning on May 3, 2023, REAL IDs will be the only license version accepted at airport security checkpoints for domestic flights, entry into military bases and select federal buildings. REAL ID cards feature a star in the top right corner.

Applicants requesting a REAL ID must present documentation that meets specific guidelines. To schedule an appointment at a regional office, visit drive.ky.gov.

Kentucky now has 31 regional driver’s licensing offices throughout the state.