Lexington, KY

Looking to get a REAL ID in Lexington? A second driver’s licensing office is open

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A new REAL ID Driver’s License office has opened up in Lexington, the Kentucky Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

The second location is at Sprindletop at 2624 Research Park. It’s open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can handle all driver’s licensing services.

The other location is at the driver’s licensing office at 141 Leestown Center Way. There are 31 locations offering REAL ID driver’s licenses services across the state.

Beginning on May 3, 2023, REAL IDs will be the only license version accepted at airport security checkpoints for domestic flights, entry into military bases and select federal buildings. REAL ID cards feature a star in the top right corner.

Applicants requesting a REAL ID must present documentation that meets specific guidelines. To schedule an appointment at a regional office, visit drive.ky.gov.

Kentucky now has 31 regional driver’s licensing offices throughout the state.

Fox 19

Kentucky correctional officer arrested, accused of working while intoxicated

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky State Police correctional officer was confirmed to be under the influence of alcohol while working on Friday. Amos Jeffery, 42, of Louisville, was charged with public intoxication and misconduct after a Kentucky State Police Trooper was dispatched to conduct an investigation, according to KSP.
LA GRANGE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Doctor says Kentucky murder suspect not mentally capable of standing trial

“I’m very frustrated because there is no justice in this case for my sister.”. Those were the words that Lisa Green, sister of Robin Jones, told the Franklin Circuit Court on June 22 after a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange who evaluated Clifton Sapp, the man charged with the murder of Jones, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter kitchen manager, in November 2020, testified that he does not deem Sapp mentally competent to stand trial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Fourth of July events in Lexington, road closures scheduled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’re looking for some Fourth of July fun, the City of Lexington is hosting several events throughout the day Monday. The 46th annual Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run will start Monday morning at 7:25 at the corner of Main Street and North Limestone Street. According to the City of Lexington, you are still able to register for wheelchair-accessible, 10k, Fun Run, or virtual race options.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

