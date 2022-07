TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mark Montgomery from Claremore has been missing for several days, according to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office. RCSO and the Claremore Police Department have been working to locate him. RCSO Major Coy Jenkins organized a search party. However, detectives have developed reason to believe Montgomery is no longer in northeastern Oklahoma and local search efforts have been suspended, according to CPD.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO