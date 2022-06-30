ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave-in-rock, IL

Cave-in-Rock Ferry’s contract expiring soon

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUrPJ_0gR17AcO00

Update: A new contract has been approved.

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (WEHT) – The Cave-in-Rock Ferry’s contract will soon expire.

The ferry office says its current contract expires June 30 at midnight. As of July 1, the ferry will be suspending operations until further notice. A spokesperson tells us that the office is waiting on officials in Frankfort.

Flooding forces closure of Cave-In-Rock ferry

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects Crittenden County, Kentucky to Cave-in-Rock, Illinois.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

