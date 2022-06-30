ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free electric vehicle charging for July 4 weekend

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – To encourage electric vehicle driving over the hectic travel weekend that comes with the Fourth of July, all EVolve NY Direct Current Fast Chargers will be free from July 1 to July 5. The EVolve NY network hosts nearly 100 chargers along key travel corridors throughout the state. The holiday weekend promotion is meant to inspire more New Yorkers to adopt electric vehicle driving and drive cleaner.

To charge up over the holiday weekend, all New Yorkers will have to do is drive up to an EVolve NY fast charger, plug in, and hit the start button on the charger screen. New York Power Authority Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “New York Power Authority is proud to offer complimentary fast charging throughout the EVolve NY network this holiday weekend. Through EVolve NY, the New York Power Authority is making owning an EV in New York the easy, clean energy choice. Whether EV drivers are traveling across New York or staying close to home to celebrate July 4, New York Power Authority’s EVolve NY fast chargers will get you back on the road in as little as 20 minutes, free of charge.”

Through its EVolve NY program, New York Power Authority has installed nearly 100 high-speed chargers across the state. The program’s goal is to make it as easy as possible for New Yorkers to drive in any direction across the state and still be able to find fast chargers that let them power up and get back on the road quickly.

Governor Kathy Hochul has set a goal for all new cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero emissions by 2035. In the meantime, the state has set an earlier goal of reaching 850,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025.

These goals are being rapidly advanced by the state, through programs like the EVolve NY fast-charging network. These efforts have created a record increase in electric vehicles sold statewide in 2021, bringing the total number of EVs on the road as of May 2022 to nearly 103,000. The number of charging stations in the state has topped 10,000.

New charging installations are further supported by the Governor’s “Make Ready” program, which uses funding from investor-owned utilities to reach a goal of placing over 50,000 on state roads by 2025. Such electrification efforts will help the state reach its aggressive clean energy goals as outlined in the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection act.

New York State currently hosts more than 970 public fast chargers at 228 locations. They range in speed and have various charging times. More than 600 are Tesla-only chargers.

New York State
