Kris was elected to the Ann Arbor Township Board of Trustees in November 2020 after serving as a planning commissioner for 23 years. She grew up in Detroit and its suburbs, attended the University of Michigan, and has lived in Ann Arbor ever since, apart a couple of years. She stuck around at UM long enough to get a B.S. and a couple of M.S.’s (Biology and Natural Resources). Since 1992, she has been a Watershed Ecologist at the Huron River Watershed Council, where she directs the Natural Areas Assessment and Protection, Change Makers, and Green Infrastructure Planning for Local Governments programs. She moved to the township in 1992 with her husband, Dave Moran, who runs the Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School. She has two daughters and 3 dogs.

