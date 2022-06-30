ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Kaleida, unions extend contract again

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SX7j3_0gR16rAU00

The contract between Kaleida Health and its two largest unions, CWA 1168 and 1199SEIU, is getting extended again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Money For Jobs At GM In Lockport, NY

There are some great jobs available at one of the world's top employers and now is your chance to snag one. General Motors has announced a hiring event that will take place in Niagara County this week. There are both full-time and part-time jobs available in Lockport and the starting...
LOCKPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
wbtai.com

4th of July News Brief

In a response to the Supreme Court Decision that New York’s restriction that someone applying to get a concealed carry permit need a stated reason for carrying outside the home is unconstitutional Governor Hochul announced signing emergency legislation to restrict gun owners. The new legislation restricts places where permit holders are allowed to carry firearms. Areas where guns will not be allowed to be carried include Times Square, churches, bars, restaurants, airports, public parks, subways, trains, buses, ferries, schools, libraries, public parks, zoos, homeless shelters, and private property without permission of the property owner. Democrats hail this as a landmark decision with Hochul saying this will make New Yorkers “feel safer.” And that it is the “embodiment of what it means to be an American. In honor of our 4th of July weekend.” Republicans called it a “national embarrassment” and vowed that these restrictions would also be declared unconstitutional.
POLITICS
2 On Your Side

New all-inclusive playground opens in Village of Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — There was a ribbon-cutting Saturday in Depew for a brand new playground that will give children of all abilities a chance to play. The West Dawson Park inclusive playground includes wheelchair ramps, sensory activities, and adaptive swings. Officials say the new space will ensure children and families have a safe, accessible place to play.
DEPEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwa#Kaleida Health#Cwa 1168
WIBX 950

Actors Wanted For A Unique Project In Erie County

Western New York has become the "Hollywood of the East" over the past couple years. They're always looking for actors...but this project isn't for a movie or TV show. If you're an actor, even if you're not a good actor, the Erie County Department of Health is looking for your help on a project that they have coming up in August. The good news is that it's on a Saturday so you might actually be available for it. But if you're hoping to get famous from it, that's probably not going to happen. This isn't for a TV show or a movie. This is to help your community. They're looking for actors to play victims for a first responder/emergency services disaster drill.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
CNHI

Mobile home park tenants planning class action suit

The Ridgeview Manufactured Home Association is preparing a class action lawsuit against Cook Properties, the largest mobile home park owner in New York state, in pursuit of better living conditions. The members want work done on their sewers and water lines, identification and removal of dead trees and rehabilitation of electrical units around the park, as well as better snow plowing during winter.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
2 On Your Side

Gas giveaways held at 2 Mandella Market locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of gas hitting everyone's wallets pretty hard these days, a lot of people were excited to see free gas giveaways at two Mandella Market locations on Saturday. The first one happened from noon to 2 p.m. at Jefferson and Broadway. The second one...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local humanitarian Evette Phillips-Garcia of ‘We R Buffalo Strong’ opens restaurant in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y (WIVB) — If you’re unfamiliar with the name Evette Phillips-Garcia, surely you’ve heard of her foundation We R Buffalo Strong. The non-profit volunteer organization has served Buffalo’s homeless population for years, providing homecooked meals year-round including holidays. On Wednesday, July 6, Phillips-Garcia plans to share her love of food in another way with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Visitation returns at Erie County Holding Center, Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In-person visitation at Erie County’s Holding Center and Correctional Facility will resume on July 5 after being paused when pandemic conditions worsened, Sheriff John Garcia announced Thursday. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. The visiting hours at the Erie County Correctional Facility are: Tuesday 1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon 2nd session 1 […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Independence Day fireworks and safety tips

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fireworks displays are well underway across Western New York, and with just 24 hours to go before Independence Day, law enforcement is reminding people of safety tips to keep in mind, especially if you plan on using them at home. The Erie County Sheriff's Office...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy