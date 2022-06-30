ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

11-year-old Grand Rapids boy arrested for assault, attempted carjacking

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpFNH_0gR16Gwx00

An 11-year-old Grand Rapids boy was arrested after an attempted carjacking and assault that resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says officers were called to Woodward Avenue SW around 5:53 a.m. Thursday after a woman reported being assaulted by two suspects attempting to steal her Kia Sorento.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the 41-year-old woman suffering from a head injury. She was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital where her condition is not yet known.

According to police, information from the victim and witnesses helped officers find one of the suspects. Police say the 11-year-old was taken into custody after a short foot chase. His name is being withheld due to his age.

A second suspect is still at large. Police say they do not know the second suspect’s identity and the 11-year-old is not cooperating with officers.

It’s unclear if the attempted carjacking is related to other vehicle thefts in the area.

Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking and assault should call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616)530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Violent Crime#Silent Observer
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMTCw

Crash leaves vehicle hanging off edge of a home in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man walked away with a ticket after police arrived at the scene of a crash that left the man's car teetering off the edge of a roof. A Battle Creek man was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his car, crashed into a parked vehicle, and landed on the edge of a home on N Washington Avenue in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

Missing swimmer presumed drowned by Barry County Sheriff’s Office

BARRY COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37-year-old man they say went missing while swimming over the weekend. According to a news release dated Sunday, July 3, the man was swimming from a paddleboat on Little Pine lake in Hope Township when he went under water and did not resurface.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy