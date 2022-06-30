11-year-old Grand Rapids boy arrested for assault, attempted carjacking

An 11-year-old Grand Rapids boy was arrested after an attempted carjacking and assault that resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says officers were called to Woodward Avenue SW around 5:53 a.m. Thursday after a woman reported being assaulted by two suspects attempting to steal her Kia Sorento.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the 41-year-old woman suffering from a head injury. She was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital where her condition is not yet known.

According to police, information from the victim and witnesses helped officers find one of the suspects. Police say the 11-year-old was taken into custody after a short foot chase. His name is being withheld due to his age.

A second suspect is still at large. Police say they do not know the second suspect’s identity and the 11-year-old is not cooperating with officers.

It’s unclear if the attempted carjacking is related to other vehicle thefts in the area.

Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking and assault should call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616)530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

