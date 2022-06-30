ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Ashe County Chamber of Commerce awards scholarships to 10 graduating seniors

By By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00weON_0gR16F4E00

ASHE COUNTY — During the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on June 22, a group of 10 graduates were recognized for earning scholarships for their college education.

The Ashe Chamber of Commerce awarded two scholarships in memory of Jerry Absher. The first went to Abby Carpenter who is attending Yale and the other went to Makenna Holman who will be attending UNC-Ashville.

The chamber also awarded one scholarship in memory of Dorothy Greene. That scholarship was given to Chloe Smith-Shepherd who will be attending East Tennessee State University. The final memorial scholarship is in memory of former chamber executive director Cabot Hamilton. Two students received this scholarship. Zada Little will be attending NC State University and Grayson Miller, a student at Ashe Early College, will be attending Johns Hopkins University.

Five other students that received chamber scholarships included Jacob Pennington, an Ashe Early College student that will be attending Western Carolina University, Hailey Vandergraff who will be attending NC State University, Karey Duvall who will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill, Angel Phillips who will be attending NC State University and Corrie Owen, a homeschool student that will be attending Bob Jones University.

The Ashe Chamber of Commerce has been awarding scholarships to high school seniors since 2009 when they awarded two $500 scholarships that year. This year, the total amount of money awarded was $11,250.

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

An “exciting” future for Surry County

Dr. Michael Walden, Ph.D., delivered remarks Thursday at Surry Community College on the economic outlook for Surry County. Dr. Michael Walden heaped praised onto Surry County right from his opening remarks Thursday at the Viticulture Center at Surry Community College in Dobson, “I just feel the stress drain out of me when we are in Surry County.”
SURRY COUNTY, NC
thewilkesrecord.com

Interim Town Manager hired for North Wilkesboro

An interim town manager was chosen unanimously by the North Wilkesboro Town Board of Commissioners during a Thursday, June 30, meeting at Town Hall. Scott Buffkin, 53, the former manager of the Village of Clemmons, will begin the new post on July 18, North Wilkesboro Mayor Marc Hauser told The Wilkes Record.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

July 4th 2022 Local Events In The High Country

Below is a list of events happening in the High Country for the weekend and Monday July 4th, 2022. Take note that this list will be updated as needed. Trinity Baptist Church in Deep Gap, 7186 old NC hwy 421 S, Event starts at 6:30 with food games and fireworks by Perennial Pyrotechnics.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashe County, NC
Government
County
Ashe County, NC
Ashe County, NC
Education
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Jefferson, NC

Jefferson, North Carolina, is a small town with big attractions. Surrounded by scenic landscapes and majestic views, this beautiful little town is perfect for nature lovers. Jefferson is the heart of Ashe Country, in the North Carolina High Country of the Blue Ridge Mountains. No one is certain who named...
JEFFERSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lowe’s affiliate hit with $13M tax lien

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An affiliate of Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has been hit with a $13.1 million tax lien, according to filings in Iredell County Court. The lien, filed June 14, lists Lowes Home Centers LLC as the taxpayer. A North Carolina LLC filing for that company lists...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
FOX8 News

US-52 crash near I-74 in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane is closed on US-52 following a crash in Surry County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred on US-52 South, near the ramp for Interstate 74 and close to the Mount Airy Surry County Airport. The closure began at 1:48 p.m. and is […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Hickory, NC USA

I found this quilted heart on a bench outside Catawba Valley Hospital while being here with my boyfriend who has a rare but deadly bone infection in his left hand. I was feeling really down and anxious with the news of him having a 70% chance of losing his hand. Finding this heart has given me hope that things will get better, it’s just going to take time. I couldn’t have found this at a better moment.
HICKORY, NC
wcyb.com

Missing Washington County, TN 15-year-old found safe

(WCYB) — A missing 15-year-old out of Washington County, Tennessee has been found safe. [Name redacted] was last seen leaving her residence in the Telford area on June 18. At the time, investigators said she closed all her social media accounts and turned off her mobile phone. According to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Scholarships#College Education#Nc State University#Unc#Ashe Early College#Johns Hopkins University#Unc Chapel Hill#Bob Jones University
cityoflenoir.com

July 4th fireworks and closings

The City of Lenoir Fireworks show will be Monday night, July 4, 2022, at the Lenoir Optimist Park across from Mulberry Recreation Center. The outdoor pool will be open from 1:30 to 5:30 pm for recreational swim. July 4th Fireworks. The Optimist Park will be closed all day Monday, July...
LENOIR, NC
WBTV

Statesville community on edge following multiple shootings

Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends. The Gaston Co. Department of Social Services decided they would use the limited ERAP funds to help other families who were already living in permanent housing. Southern Comfort Inn closes in west Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The motel...
wataugaonline.com

Three dead after shooting in Newland

On Monday, June 27, 2022, at 5:32 p.m. the Burke County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting that just occurred at 6376 Rhododendron Run, Newland, NC, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. Because of the distance to the scene, and being close to the Avery County line, Burke County Deputies requested assistance from Avery County Deputies.
NEWLAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Go Blue Ridge

Man Charged With Firing Gun In Downtown Boone

A Morganton man is under arrest after firing a gun in downtown Boone, then fleeing into Caldwell County. On Thursday morning, June 30th at 2:11 a.m., Boone Police Officers were dispatched to Boone Saloon, located at 489 W. King St., regarding a possible impaired driver and a disturbance at the business after the patron was asked to leave at closing. The suspect left prior to arrival of officers; however, according to witnesses, fired one round from what was later to be determined as a 9 mm handgun, before fleeing the scene. A vehicle description, along with registration information was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

THP: Fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County. Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport …. Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City. ETSU: Lambert concert didn’t recover around $500K …. Emory & Henry named official member of South Atlantic …. Bucs trio...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
102
Followers
379
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy