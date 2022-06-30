‘FINE-FREE’ No more fines for overdue books at DeKalb County libraries

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Public Library system is eliminating fines for overdue books and library materials.

The library will eliminate fines beginning Friday, July 1.

“At DCPL, we believe elim­i­nat­ing over­due fines will encour­age more fam­i­lies to use the library,” Library Direc­tor Ali­son Weissinger said in a news release. “Fam­i­lies and chil­dren need the resources of the library now more than ever.”

Going fine-free does not mean people do not have to return books and other materials. DCPL says items will have a due date and people will face fees for lost or damaged items.

Library patrons are not allowed to check out items if they have 10 or more items overdue, an item is 10-days overdue, or they have a balance of $10 or more.

The library system will charge replacement fees for items that are more than 4 weeks overdue.

DCPL says research from the American Library Association determined fines do not motivate returns and can contribute to library non-use.

