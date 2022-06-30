ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

‘FINE-FREE’ No more fines for overdue books at DeKalb County libraries

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fr4jy_0gR169r700

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Public Library system is eliminating fines for overdue books and library materials.

The library will eliminate fines beginning Friday, July 1.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“At DCPL, we believe elim­i­nat­ing over­due fines will encour­age more fam­i­lies to use the library,” Library Direc­tor Ali­son Weissinger said in a news release. “Fam­i­lies and chil­dren need the resources of the library now more than ever.”

Going fine-free does not mean people do not have to return books and other materials. DCPL says items will have a due date and people will face fees for lost or damaged items.

Library patrons are not allowed to check out items if they have 10 or more items overdue, an item is 10-days overdue, or they have a balance of $10 or more.

The library system will charge replacement fees for items that are more than 4 weeks overdue.

DCPL says research from the American Library Association determined fines do not motivate returns and can contribute to library non-use.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Annie A. Fairley

City of Atlanta on July 3rd: Updates from Atlanta Watershed, CDC Emergency and Centennial Park

Big win in College Park ➡️ Big 😁smiles😁 at #LookUpATL @nazhillmon x @howard_rhyne 🏀@AtlantaDream https://t.Centennial Park. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID transmission among pre-school and school-aged young people in both Cobb County and statewide high and increasing

Community transmission of COVID-19 among young people from pre-school through undergraduate college age is high and increasing for every age category: pre-school, public school-aged and undergraduate college age in both Cobb County and statewide. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

Conyers church to host free food giveaway Saturday

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church in Conyers is scheduled to host a free food giveaway on Saturday to help with the challenges many families have experienced. Officials say that fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and much more will be available at 1151 Flat Shoals Rd. between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
CONYERS, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Winder: Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Winder, Georgia

It's a small community and a great place to live. It's a short commute from Atlanta, Ga or Athens, GA. Although it's not very expensive, the area is rapidly growing. Affordable housing is also available. Is Winder Georgia a good place to live?. What is Winder Georgia famous for?. Attractions...
WINDER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett police: Missing male found safe

A man with diminished mental capacity who went missing from his Snellville group home has been found and is safe. According to a news release issued by Gwinnett police about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, Austin Brian Pike, 24, was located at a Walmart near his residence. A Mattie’s Call...
SNELLVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Pets & Their People

There’s nothing quite like the love from a pet. In honor of our furry friends, we asked readers to submit photos of their beloved animals. We received many doggie pics, a few kitties and even a miniature horse! The post Pets & Their People appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Snellville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Snellville, Georgia

Snellville, a small town in Gwinnett County, is located 25 miles northeast from Atlanta. The area does not have a MARTA bus service, but there is a commuter bus which connects to the MARTA system. Best Time To Travel. The hottest months are July and August followed by June. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
161K+
Followers
114K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy