TROY, N.Y. — David L. Bach of Burnt Hills, who has served as Associate Commissioner of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Division of Child Welfare and Community Services since 2019, has been appointed as the new CEO of Unity House. Last spring, longtime Unity House CEO Chris Burke announced that he would retire in mid-2022 after leading the organization for more than 30 years.

TROY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO