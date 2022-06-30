ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 Free Agent Targets for the Backcourt

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawks have a few holes. They could use a backup point guard and some scorers off the bench. Even with Murray, Atlanta still needs a few defenders. I’ll be targeting lower-cost guys who can space the floor, play some defense, or both. Atlanta may free up some money in a...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

The Celtics May Have Found Their Missing Pieces

After the Boston Celtics started this past season 25-25, they became the hottest team in the NBA over the second half of the schedule, and much of America starting falling in love with them head over heels. The lovefest only grew stronger in the playoffs when they knocked off the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Juan Toscano-Anderson Gives Emotional Farewell to Golden State Warriors

The Lakers signed for free agents on the first day of NBA free agency on Thursday. None of their names were exactly game changers, but will hopefully help the Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham in their quest to get younger and improve their defense. One of the signings was Juan Toscano-Anderson who spent three years with the Warriors.
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen's Son Just Signed With This NBA Team

Pippen Jr. is 21-years-old and played his college basketball at Vanderbilt. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft last month. His father is NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA Championships with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers finished the year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rapper Killer Mike recalls Kobe Bryant's opinion of young Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is coming off his fourth NBA championship in eight years. Along the way, he also just captured his first ever NBA Finals MVP. Even if he were to retire now, Curry is arguably a top-10 player of all time. But his path to greatness wasn’t always apparent.
Yardbarker

BR Mock Trade Sends Durant to Sixers for Maxey and More

The Brooklyn Nets’ big three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant is no more. Amid the 2021-2022 NBA season, Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn and fell into the laps of Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Nets received the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Could former All-Pro CB Joe Haden get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break. Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.
NFL
Yardbarker

Blue Jays acquire reliever Anthony Banda in a trade with Pirates

The Toronto Blue Jays traded to acquire left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Banda from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Saturday. Banda, 28, made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He later had brief stints with the San Francisco Giants organization and New York Mets before he was claimed by the Pirates in 2021. Banda was a fixture in the Pittsburgh bullpen, making 48 appearances since first joining the team last August.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Sign NBA Champion In Free Agency

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a 64-win season, the best season record-wise in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns are looking to add more depth in order to get back to the NBA Finals. Making their first move in free agency, the Suns came to an...
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests Mega 5-Team Trade Which Would Send Kyrie Irving To The Lakers, Kevin Durant To The Suns And Donovan Mitchell To Nets: "I Solved The NBA."

The offseason has already been incredibly wild, with a lot of news breaking across the NBA especially after free agency began. While several stars have signed deals that will see them return to their teams like Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, other superstars are looking to move franchises, none bigger than Kevin Durant, who isn't even a free agent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt In For A Tough Battle In All-Star Voting

Phase one of All-Star voting is complete. Now we move onto phase two. Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuna Jr. have already secured themselves starting spots for the American League and National League, respectively, but there is much to be decided before we know who else will be headed to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game.
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony's Sons Bronny And Kiyan Will Play Against One Another In A High School Game Two Decades After Their Fathers Did The Same

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have enjoyed wildly different NBA careers, although both are certain to be Hall-Of-Famers when everything is said and done. LeBron is a Top 5 player of all time, according to most people, and a lot of them believe he's the greatest ever. While Melo hasn't received the same love, he has been an absolute superstar in the NBA for large parts of his career.
NBA
Yardbarker

Chris Paul's Viral Tweet On Monday

Paul: "Worked out with my son last week for the first time…been playing this game a long time…no better feeling!!" Paul and the Suns had a fantastic regular season as they were the first seed in the Western Conference, and the best team in the entire NBA. They...
Yardbarker

Journalist Blasts Kevin Durant For Lack Of Leadership: “He Knows A Real Leader Like LeBron Would Have To Challenge Kyrie Irving On A Lot Of Stuff... Kevin Durant Would Rather Challenge Anonymous People On Twitter."

Kevin Durant has simply been the biggest talking point this off-season. While it was his teammate Kyrie Irving who was making headlines with rumors of a potential trade to the Lakers, KD absolutely took over the media once it was announced that the 33-year-old had requested a trade from the franchise.
Yardbarker

Packers reportedly linked to TE Kyle Rudolph for 'insurance'

The tight end position is one that has a great deal of uncertainty around it for the Green Bay Packers in 2022. While Marcedes Lewis is back and is on track to tie an NFL record, no other tight end on the roster has a full guarantee or role. Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney are both not traditional tight ends and have not produced consistently over a full season. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is apparently very high on tight end Tyler Davis, but that does not mean much for Davis’ role on offense. Robert Tonyan is recovering from an ACL injury and is apparently healing well, but could still miss time or not return to his 2020 form. For these reasons and more, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has linked the Packers to former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.
GREEN BAY, WI

