JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER SURF REPORT THURSDAY AM

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — For the holiday weekend, Jax Beach Ocean Rescue shared reminders for safety, after hitting a record-high number of calls for service this past weekend. Sunbathers, swimmers and surfers are all heading to the beach this Fourth of July weekend and that can create a traffic...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parts of Jacksonville Beach are underwater Friday afternoon after heavy rains caused widespread flooding. Parts of Beach Boulevard east of Penman Road are also reportedly flooded. Elizabeth Smith shared photos with First Coast News of the flooding along First Street. She says she just moved to...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A holiday getaway for a family from Mandarin wound up with them "getting away" a bit earlier than expected. They discovered black mold in their room at Sawgrass Marriott. "Like, oh my god, we're going to be really sick," that visitor described the moment...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have a busy travel weekend ahead of us with the 4th of July weekend kicking off Friday. Mark Vanloh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, says they are expecting 11,000 passengers tomorrow. “We have plenty of parking. We have plenty of room. We just ask...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is preparing for the City of Jacksonville Beach 4th of July Fireworks Celebration. Police say there is specific information regarding the event that will help everyone enjoy the event safely. JBPD would like to remind the public that if you...
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — 10 Tampa Bay contributed to this report. An ice cream brand based in Sarasota has been linked to a Listeria outbreak, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. People who have any Big Olaf Creamery products in their home are urged by...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The highly anticipated reopening of the Jacksonville Beach pier will have to wait a little longer. STORY: Buttigieg: Airline CEOs vow to make flight schedules ‘realistic’ ahead of Fourth of July. A City of Jacksonville spokesperson sent us this statement regarding the official...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is set to be a busy weekend for air traffic over the United States as people head out to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. The Jacksonville International Airport expects around 11,000 travelers to fly out of the airport on Friday. Robert found out his...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:52 p.m:. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the severe weather has passed and the stadium has resumed normal, safe operations. If you are planning to rock 'n' roll at TIAA Bank Field tonight, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is advising you stay home for now.
The When We Were Emo Tour featuring The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Attack Attack! will be stopping by The Fine Line on Friday, July 15th and you can bet your bottom dollar that I will be there!. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is an American rock band that formed in 2003....
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Fourth of July holiday means tens of thousands of people will hit Jacksonville-area beaches, and fireworks are scheduled to go off from the Jacksonville Beach Pier at 9 p.m. Monday. Jacksonville Beach police issued a warning Friday, asking the public to report any issues...
Light Up Amelia together with the City of Fernandina Beach and Florida Public Utilities presents the Hometown 4th of July Fireworks! This year will feature a DJ with amplified music, food trucks, and commercial vendors.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The highly anticipated Stadium Tour fired up with a splash Saturday at TIAA Bank Field as the heavens let loose just as the concert was set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Headliner Def Leppard’s hit “Pour Some Sugar On Me” was likely running through some concert-goers’...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Publix is inching closer to becoming a reality in San Marco. This comes as a 60,000-square-foot project by the developer Regency Centers has been coined East San Marco. The following businesses will also be leasing spaces: Publix Liquors, Orangetheory Fitness, Crumbl Cookies, St. Johns Eye Associates,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mixed reactions came pouring in from Jacksonville residents about a new noise ordinance that went into law on Friday. Florida statue 316.3045 prohibits loud music that’s plainly audible within 25 feet. This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars. The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a big week for Florida lottery players. On Thursday, June 30, six total Fantasy 5 players hit all five numbers on their tickets. Each player will claim total winnings of $29,082.75. Two of those winning tickets were sold right here in Jacksonville. One player...
WATERTOWN, Ct. — ShelterLogic Group on Thursday recalled about 786,000 of its RIO-branded swinging hammock chairs because improper assembly poses a collapse and injury threat. According to the recall notice, issued in concert with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, improper insertion of the provided pins can cause the...
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Two boutique hotels in Amelia Island have been acquired by investing firms out of Dallas. The reason is because of the tourism boom Nassau County is seeing. Amelia Hotel and Ocean Coast Hotel were just purchased, and the developers believe the recent uptick in tourism...
