ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred: Automated Strike Zone System ‘Will Likely Be Introduced’ for 2024 Season

By Bryan Fyalkowski
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r47gs_0gR14d7y00

Like it or not, change is coming to Major League Baseball. Commissioner Rob Manfred shared in an ESPN feature article that “robot umpires” will likely be introduced in 2024.

Talking with author Don Van Natta, Jr., Manfred said that the automated strike zone system being tried out in some minor league levels this season is close to making its way to the majors.

Manfred says there are two primary options on the table for these “robot umpires.” Option No. 1 is for the system to notify the home plate umpire – via earpiece – whether each pitch was a strike or a ball. Option No. 2 is for the home plate umpire to call balls and strikes as normal, but then each manager would have multiple challenges for the game.

Not only are these systems being possibly implemented due to accuracy, but also to help the pace of play. In the minor league levels where there are “robot umpires,” game times are nine minutes shorter than the previous season.

Rob Manfred Adding Pitch Clock, Too?

Also, look for a pitch clock to be implemented in MLB games. A proposed idea would give the pitcher 14 seconds to make his pitch with the bases empty, and 18 or 19 seconds to act with a runner on base. Rob Manfred projects that a pitch clock could shave as much as a whopping 30 minutes off of each game.

At one minor league level last season, the pitch clock decreased average game time by 21 minutes. Another unintended consequence of that implementation was that the league had the second-highest scoring average in all of the minors. That may or may not be a correlation, but for MLB games to decrease in time while increasing in runs would be a dream scenario.

According to an internal survey conducted in 2021, Manfred says a pitch clock was the most favorable possible change. Former MLB general manager Theo Epstein weighed in positively on the pitch clock as well:

“Pitch-clock games are like games from the ’70s and ’80s … There’s a great natural rhythm, it’s the way the game is supposed to be,” he said. “A pitch is not supposed to be a 30-second spectacle.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Joc Pederson Stayed Inside During Batting Practice Last Season to Avoid Getting Slapped by Tommy Pham, Former Teammates Say

Just what we needed: Another wrinkle in the Joc Pederson-Tommy Pham fantasy football drama from a month ago. No, I am not kidding whatsoever. Pederson’s former Atlanta Braves teammates – pitchers Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin – joined The Chris Rose Rotation this week. They shared their perspective of the long-running feud, which stemmed from a questionable fantasy football move and was ignited with memes sent over a group text.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
FanSided

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts calling out AL East is an insult to Yankees

If this is Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ logic, then how is the AL East not the best division in Major League Baseball?. On Tuesday, New York Yankees fans (among many others) were up in arms about Roberts’ comments claiming the NL West is tops in the sport. It was odd to take a shot at the AL East because it feels like fuel for the opposition later down the road. But hey, not our problem!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Rob Manfred
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Zone System#Major League Baseball#Espn#2022 Manfred
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could These Two ‘JAG’ Stars Make an Appearance in Season 14?

The 13th season of the hit CBS television series, NCIS: Los Angeles has only recently come to a close. However, we can’t help but start looking for 14th season spoilers even months before we can expect descriptions of the season premieres to be released. Especially if this look forward takes us back to a pre-NCIS series giving us some big-time JAG nostalgia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Will Yuri Sardarov Return in Season 11?

“Chicago Fire” fans saw confirmation of the character Otis’s death during the season eight premiere. But before his death, Yuri Sardarov’s Brian “Otis” Zvonecek was one of “Chicago Fire” fans’ favorite firemen. Kicking off the show as one of Firehouse 51’s two newest crew members, he quickly proved himself an asset to the team. In addition, he later took on co-ownership of the show’s iconic bar, Molly’s, alongside David Eigenberg’s Christopher Herrmann. As such a beloved member of “Chicago Fire,” fans are wondering, will Otis return in season 11?
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer Speaks Out About the Overwhelming Amount of Support for His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Appearance

Val Kilmer, thanks to his cameo in Top Gun: Maverick, is having himself a moment. He reprised his character — Tom “Iceman” Kazansky — for the movie. But this time, Kilmer’s Iceman and Tom Cruise’s Maverick aren’t competing against each other for best pilot in their elite training class. After 36 years, Top Gun fans learned that the way the movie ended in 1986 stayed true all these decades later. Iceman and Maverick remained each other’s wingman. But Iceman became an admiral in charge of the Pacific Fleet, while Maverick never achieved a rank higher than Captain. It seems that Maverick, ever the rebel, needed Iceman’s help to stay in the Navy.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Posts Adorable Video of Her Family’s Summertime Adventures

Though NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah was born in Boston, Massachusetts, she spent the majority of her childhood in Portugal. Nestled on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal is known for its salt air, pristine beaches, stunning countryside, and rich culture. And though Daniela’s current residence in Los Angeles, California, is near the coast as well, nothing quite touches the magic of home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are winning in bunches again, as they are now on a three-game win streak following their 5-1 victory at home over the San Diego Padres Friday night at home. Many probably thought that a Dodgers win in that game was already a dead giveaway after reading that Tony Gonsolin would start […] The post Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Just Discover Major Ken Jennings Announcement?

Phrasing things just right is oftentimes incredibly important. Especially when teasing an upcoming on a popular TV game show while eagle-eyed Jeopardy! fans watching!. Recently, Jeopardy! fans took to Reddit to discuss a clue they may have discovered, hinting that Ken Jennings will soon become the full-time host of the popular game show. The thread begins with a comment noting that “somebody” on Twitter noticed a key detail in how the Jeopardy! GOAT was billed in a recent press release.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

491K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy