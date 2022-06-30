Carter Co. man who threw urine on deputies sentenced on meth charges

(WJHL) — A Carter County man who pleaded guilty to the intent to sell meth received a 14-year sentence, according to a news release from District Attorney General Ken Baldwin on Thursday.

James Colt Scalf, 38, will be eligible for parole after serving 35% — nearly five years — of the sentence, which stems from a Nov. 4, 2021 arrest after undercover police bought methamphetamine at Scalf’s home on the 600 block of Siam Road.

When officers with the Elizabethton Police Department searched Scalf’s home that day, they found three bags of methamphetamine and $1,609 in cash, according to Baldwin’s office.

Previously, Scalf was arrested on four aggravated assault charges in 2016 after allegedly throwing his own urine on Carter County deputies as they had attempted to remove him from a cell. A report of the incident also claimed he had been pushing his urine under the cell door into the booking area.

When four deputies went to the cell, they opened the door and were met with Scalf allegedly holding a urine-filled cup.

A news release from Baldwin’s office revealed that Scalf’s criminal history dates back to the year 2000 when he had pled guilty to two counts of selling meth. When police searched his house last November, he had been on state probation for those convictions.

