Twitch will make it easier for creators to bring guests onto streams

By K. Holt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch has announced a new feature for creators who want to include other streamers and even viewers on their broadcasts. Up to five guests can join a stream through Guest Star, which works on both desktop and mobile. If a viewer wants to take part in the discussion or ask a...

Twitch's latest test lets you preview channels without watching ads

Twitch has begun testing a new feature that could introduce you to great streamers you haven't seen before. Channel Switcher shows random channels as a carousel at the bottom of the screen. When you click on any of them, you'll be able to watch a one-minute preview of the streamer's content, enough to give you an idea of what they offer. The previews have no ads either, so you can channel surf undisturbed until you find something to watch. As Twitch explains, the feature will make it easier to figure out if you like a specific channel before committing.
Hitting the Books: How 3D printing helped make cosplay costumes even more accurate

Additive manufacturing is one of the most important technological advances of the 21st century. It's revolutionized the way we build everything from airplanes and wind turbines to medical implants and nano-machinery — not to mention the tidal wave of creativity unleashed once the tech made its way into the maker community. In Cosplay: A History, veteran cosplayer and 501st Legion member, Andrew Liptak explores the theatrical origins of the craft and its evolution from costuming enthusiasm to full-fledged fandom. Liptak also looks at how advances in technology have impacted the cosplay community — whether that's the internet forums and social media platforms they use to connect, the phones and cameras they use to publicize their works, and, in the excerpt below, the 3D printers used to create costume components.
WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status

WhatsApp is developing a feature that would allow users to hide their online status, according to . On Saturday, the outlet shared a screenshot of new privacy settings that allow someone to decide who can see them when they’re using the app. The feature would complement the recent tweaks WhatsApp introduced to the app’s .
Become a digital nomad with Rosetta Stone and StackSkills

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. The internet allows us to build and maintain connections with people and experiences across the globe. An entrepreneurial few use that to their advantage through digital nomadism, traveling the world while working virtual jobs to sustain themselves. This phenomenon isn’t new, and we even created a list in 2016 featuring the to serve as your temporary home base.
British army Twitter and YouTube accounts compromised to promote crypto scams

The British army is investigating an apparent hack after its official Twitter and YouTube accounts were compromised on Sunday. News of the breach was first reported by . According to the blog, both accounts were simultaneously compromised to promote two different cryptocurrency scams. Although it has since been scrubbed, the...
‘Genshin Impact’ Summer Fantasia update arrives on July 13th

Hoyoverse will release Genshin Impact’s next major content update on July 13th, the studio . Dubbed “Summer Fantasia,” version 2.8 will reintroduce the Golden Apple Archipelago, a zone Hoyoverse has redesigned to add new plotlines and challenges for players to complete. By finishing the included quests, you’ll have the chance to recruit Fischl, a four-star playable character, to your party for free.
HBO Max halts original productions across large parts of Europe

HBO Max is halting original productions across much of Europe, Variety has reported. The streaming service confirmed that it will no longer produce originals in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey, leaving only Spain and France untouched. The news is part of a plan from parent Warner Bros. Discovery to cut some $3 billion in costs following its split from AT&T.
Get up to 50TB of lifetime Degoo cloud storage this July 4th

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. There are many reasons why you should back up your devices’ storage drives to the cloud. Ryzen-based computers, for instance, experienced slowdowns after updating from Windows 10 to 11. Similarly, the new operating system made switching from Edge to your favorite browser difficult. AMD and Microsoft appear to have resolved these issues, but the distressing upgrade experience might make folks reconsider converting to Windows 11 altogether.
