Only 29 were ever made, and Nick Heidfeld has one. Oh, he also owns a Carrera GT. One of the most interesting cars to come out of Zuffenhausen, the 959 is also one of the rarest Porsches. Only 292 cars were made from 1987 to 1988, but the beefier Sport version pictured here was assembled in just 29 examples. Former Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld happens to have a 959 S and took it to Porsche Classic for a full refresh that took a little over three years.

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO