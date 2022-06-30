ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Multiple NC community colleges receive bomb threats

By North Carolina Public Radio
wunc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory updated at 4:48 p.m. Multiple community colleges in North Carolina received bomb threats on Thursday. The main campus of Durham Tech and the Edgecombe County Community College campus in Rocky Mount were evacuated and eventually closed for the remainder of Thursday as authorities investigated the threats, according to social media...

www.wunc.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
cbs17

Wade Ave. closures to impact Raleigh drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Closures on Wade Avenue will impact Raleigh drivers starting Tuesday. Raleigh Water is closing a lane of the 300 block of Wade Avenue from Capitol Boulevard to Scales Street for a planned sewer improvement project. This will impact westbound lanes for two weeks:. Tuesday, July...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

City of Raleigh changes yard waste collection schedule

Raleigh, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is changing its yard waste collection schedule this week. In the past two months, the city has delivered more than 104,000 new lime green yard waste collection bins to homes. The lime green 95-gallon carts help with the curbside collection of yard...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. teacher 'grateful for any raise' in state budget plan

RALEIGH, N.C. — Both the North Carolina House and Senate gave their approval to the 2022 Appropriations Bill Friday. This bill is not a new budget. Instead it makes adjustments to the budget that state lawmakers passed last year. It includes a bigger pay raise for teachers than expected, a 4.2% bump instead of 2.5% over two years.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Bomb Threats#Multiple Nc#Wral#Vance Granville#The Durham Tech
WRAL News

30-year-old man shot in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating after a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday. Around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to Wayne UNC Health Care, where they said 30-year-old Stephon Hayes was dropped off in a personal vehicle.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs17

Man accidentally shot near shopping center: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning near Chapanoke Square shopping center. At about 1:28 a.m., officers say they were called to the 3200 block of S. Wilmington St. in reference to a shooting. They found a man who had been...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Hillsborough Catholic parish vandalized

Early the morning of Sunday July 3, vandals targeted Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillsborough, N.C., with anti-Christian and pro-abortion messages in bright yellow spray paint. Those arriving for the morning services had to walk past a large message of “F*CK THE CHURCH,” which was painted directly in between the...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

New program to give $4.2 million to small businesses in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh will launch a new program this month to provide funding and technical assistance to small businesses. The effort is part of a partnership with Carolina Small Business Development Fund. City leaders say the program, Oak City Biz Labs, will use $4.2...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We still don’t know which Democrat will be on the ballot for Wake County sheriff. The May primary was close enough that it allowed the incumbent to request a second primary. Former law enforcement officer Willie Rowe is running against current sheriff Gerald Baker.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy